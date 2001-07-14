Sidus Space CEO, Carol Craig, to Speak at the Financial Times "Investing in Space" Summit on June 9, 2022 in London, England

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to announce that Sidus Space CEO and Founder, Ms. Carol Craig, has been invited to speak as a panelist at the Financial Times “Investing in Space” summit held on June 8-9, 2022 in London, England.

The panel, “Financing perspectives from Venture Capitalists and SMEs” will be held in person and digitally on June 9, 2022 at 9:55 am ET (2:55 PM GMT), and a webcast of the panel will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fftspace.live.ft.com%2F.

Expert panelists will discuss the financial aspects of attracting private equity and venture capital for entrepreneurial companies and what investors are looking for in start-up ventures and assessing the value proposition of entrepreneur-led companies.

Last December, Sidus Space listed its Class A common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market via an IPO and subsequently, Ms. Craig became the first female owner-founder of a space company to take a company public.

The Financial Times “Investing in Space” summit will bring together government agencies, investors, and technology companies to explore how the commercial space business is maturing and the extent to which it is providing fertile ground for sustainable investment. Leveraging the convening power of the Financial Times, and through expert moderation, the event will provide an update on the latest technology, insight on investment opportunities, and an analysis of the future of space as a new asset class.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space related customers and programs.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner--from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005268/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership