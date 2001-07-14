EZCORP, Inc. to Participate in the Baird Sustainability Conference

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions powering the circular economy, today announced that company management will participate in the 2022 Baird Sustainability Conference on Tuesday, February 23. At the conference, management will discuss EZCORP’s business and its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, followed by a question-and-answer session. The webcast and slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on February 24.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

