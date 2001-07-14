CI&T Announces Date for the Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world’s leading brands, today announces that it will report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on March 9th, 2022.

CI&T’s senior management team will host a video conference call to discuss the financial and operating results on March 10th at 08:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. BRT.

The video conference call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.ciandt.com or through the following link:

http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ciandt.com%2Finvestors-info%2Fevents-and-presentations%2FCIT-4Q21-Earnings-Call.

