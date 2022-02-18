Quantum-Si to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

February 18, 2022--Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences tools company commercializing single molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it will be participating virtually in the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference.

Quantum-Si’s management is scheduled to present virtually on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:10 pm ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Quantum-Si investor website. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

