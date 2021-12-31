Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2021, before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4 2021 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or 785-424-1062 (international). The playback number is 800-934-7612 (domestic) or 402-220-6980 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

