ASTR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Astra Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Astra between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 11, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

