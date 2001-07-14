XPEL Introduces ULTIMATE FUSION™

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings today announced its newest paint protection film, ULTIMATE FUSIONTM. The film is optically clear, high gloss and self-healing and also contains a hydrophobic clear coat which creates a naturally slick surface to repel water and road grime. Similar to its flagship film ULTIMATE PLUS, the new film protects painted surfaces from rock chips, bug acids, bird droppings and light scratches. The company announced its plans to launch this new product during its annual Global Dealer Conference, attended by more than five hundred dealers and installers from around the world and currently underway in San Antonio, Texas.

ULTIMATE FUSION will be available worldwide beginning in second quarter 2022, and is the latest addition to its current paint protection film product-set which includes ULTIMATE PLUSTM, ULTIMATE PLUSTM BLACK, and STEALTHTM.

“The evolution of XPEL paint protection film is now,” commented Mat Moreau, Senior VP, Sales & Product. “As consumers increasingly demand solutions to protect and maintain the appearance of their vehicles, ULTIMATE FUSION provides yet another tool for our global installer network to deliver on those demands while also increasing installation productivity and efficiency.”

The product is backed by a 10-year warranty against yellowing, cracking, blistering and delaminating. It can be used with design patterns housed in the Company’s proprietary DAP software. DAP enables efficient and precise installations driving unparalleled satisfaction for both installers and consumers.

ABOUT XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

www.xpel.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005073/en/