HFS Ranks Accenture No. 1 Tech Services Provider to Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Companies

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as the No. 1 technology services provider to the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector globally in a recent report from industry analyst firm HFS Research.

The report, “HFS Top 10: Retail and CPG Services, 2022,” assesses and rates 12 leading service providers across a variety of criteria.

In addition to achieving the No. 1 position overall, Accenture ranked No. 1 in five of the 10 categories, including overall execution; overall innovation; strategy & vision; Retail and CPG technology innovation; and HFS OneOffice™ vision of digital transformation in action.

HFS calls Accenture “an innovation-focused global provider with a solid client portfolio and acquisition-led growth strategy.” In discussing Accenture’s strengths, the report notes:

The “One Accenture” approach enables the company to “unleash the full potential of its capabilities, increasing innovation and leading to accelerated impact at scale for clients”;

Accenture has the most retail and CPG clients among the service providers assessed;

Accenture’s AI-enabled solutions are “promising digital and analytics portfolios aimed at helping clients drive growth and efficiency at speed and scale.”

Accenture’s technology innovation — including how Accenture Labs, the company’s R&D arm, incubates and prototypes new concepts; and how the company’s Innovation Centers bring solutions to scale for clients at more than 100 locations globally; and

Clients appreciate Accenture for its talent management, including skilled professionals with extensive market experience, as well as the strength and quality of its service delivery.

“Our No. 1 ranking reflects our commitment to help consumer companies innovate, increase their operational agility and navigate disruption as they re-imagine their customer relationships for a new era of growth,” said Oliver Wright, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Consumer+Goods+%26amp%3B+Services industry group. "Leveraging our extensive industry expertise, digital innovation and leading-edge technology capabilities, we’re focused on helping consumer goods companies generate value while also achieving outcomes that have a positive impact on the economy, society and our planet.”

Jill Standish, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Retail industry group, said, “We’re tremendously excited to have our industry expertise recognized by HFS and remain committed to helping retailers through multiple transitions as they reset, build back better and grow during these challenging times. We are focused on helping our clients excel at five key imperatives for profitable growth—digital, fulfillment, sourcing, talent and data—in an ever-changing world.”

Melissa O'Brien, HFS’ research leader for Customer Engagement, Retail and Travel Strategies, said, “We were impressed by Accenture’s powerful network of ecosystem partners and presence in industry groups. Accenture earned the No. 1 ranking because overall the company exhibited the strongest digital and innovation capabilities and experience to help retail and CPG clients transform and achieve profitable growth, particularly as they face the challenge of keeping pace with rapidly changing consumer and market demands.”

Among the many data sources that HFS considered for the report are detailed quantitative and qualitative information provided by service providers on their operations and strategies, client references, vendor ratings from enterprises using native automation services, and publicly available information regarding and/or published by the service providers.

More information about Accenture’s Retail industry group can be found here; more information about the company’s Consumer Goods & Services industry group can be found here.

