PPG Named to Corporate Knights' CLEAN200 List as Top Producer of Sustainable Paints and Coatings

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced it was recognized on the CLEAN200%26trade%3B+global+list as the top paints, coatings and specialty materials manufacturer with the greatest percent of 2020 revenue from sustainably advantaged products. PPG ranked 74th overall on the list in green revenue, reporting 35% of sales from sustainably advantaged products in 2020. The company’s goal is to achieve 40% of sales from sustainably advantaged products by 2025.

“According to Corporate Knights, Clean200 companies are putting sustainability at the heart of their products, services, business models and investments, helping move the world onto a more sustainable trajectory,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “We are committed to achieving our sustainability goals and enabling our customers to reach their sustainability ambitions through products and processes that reduce emissions, water and energy use, offer wellness benefits, and increase the useful lifetime of their most valuable assets.”

In 2021, PPG launched a number of sustainable products, including:

PPG+ERGOLUX%26trade%3B+Powder+Coatings ErgoLuxe Eco, a unique formula that contains up to 14% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Since 2017, PPG has used more than 6 million pounds of rPET to manufacture its coatings.

PPG+CoraChar%26trade%3B+BFP-SE+Battery+Fire+Protection+Coating+for+Electric+Vehicle+Batteries

PPG+COPPER+ARMOR%26reg%3B+antimicrobial+paint ® Guardiant® technology and COMEX%26reg%3B+Vinimex+antiviral+and+antibacterial+paint

The annual Clean200 ranking highlights publicly traded companies that are leading the way with solutions for the transition to a clean energy future. Corporate Knights and As You Sow evaluated 8,480 global firms based on an assessment of the amount of revenue each company earns from products and services, aligned with the Corporate Knights Clean Economy Taxonomy.

To learn more about PPG’s sustainably advantaged product innovations and recent progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

