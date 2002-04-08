New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces its Line-up on Episode #307, Eight Interviews, Airing Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, February 20, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 307th TV episode line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview, Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Glow Token LLC’s (CRYPTO: GLOWV2) ($GLOWV2) interviews, Mr. Bryan Lawrence, CEO & Co-Founder, and Mr. Adam Beier, CFO & Co-Founder.

3). Cryptocurrency – Vulcan Forged’s (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) interview, Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO.

4). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP) interview, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO.

5). GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Sibannac, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: SNNC) interview, Mr. David Mersky, CEO.

7). GTX Corp’s (OTCPINK: GTXO) interview, Mr. Partrick Bertagna, CEO.

8). Sekur’s® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. Division) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Live from the NASDAQ Market, Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , joins New to The Street giving TV Anchor Jane King his interview about the Company’s fundamental ongoings. With the recent inflationary report at 7.5%, GOLD continues to be a hedge against deflated currency values. Jason believes that the purchasing power of money has dropped 80% throughout his lifetime, and his diminished trust in conventional banks inspired him to develop Glint. The Glint Pay app allows subscribers to hold and use GOLD for everyday purchases without the devalued buying power of fiat currencies. Using the Glint Mastercard, anyone can seamlessly purchase goods and services with GOLD. The relationship between Glint Pay and Mastercard gives account holders access to millions of establishments and ATMs which accept Mastercard. Jason informed viewers about its recent investment from Sibanye-Stillwater , one of the world’s largest producers of precious metals, and he described the details about the relationship. Glint Pay is in 37 countries, including the US, UK, and Europe. GOLD is a stored value of wealth, hedge against inflationary price pressures, and a risk protection asset, especially during worldwide uncertainties. Download the app so that you can buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD digitally with Glint.

On this week’s New to The Street TV, Mr. Bryan Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder, and Mr. Adam Beier, CFO and Co-founder at Glow Token, LLC (“GLOW”) (CRYPTO: GLOWV2) ($GLOWV2) join TV Anchor Jane King for a live studio interview from the NASDAQ Market . GLOW represents the illumination of the decentralized crypto finance (DeFi) space through education and charity with a commitment to unity, clarity, and security for its community. Bryan explains how the ecosystem of the GLOWV2 token works within their community of users. As a passive income token, GLOW users get back 10% dividends, in stablecoin BUSD, on all buy/sell transactions on the platform. Each month, the community votes on a charitable cause, and GLOW donates accordingly. Adam explains the Company’s 2 – different lotteries. One is a daily draw, and the other is when a wallet reaches $10,000; a random drawing occurs, and one lucky holder receives the BUSD rewards. Both talk about the recent listing of GLOWV2 on the SafeMoon Swap platform and how Safemoon’s ecosystem and community can bring unique synergies for Glow.

New to The Street TV’s Anchor Ana Berry talks with Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO at Vulcan Forge (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) , from his office in Greece. The history of Vulcan Forge started as a gaming studio company that eventually became a blockchain NFT metaverse entity. With very little competition Vulcan Forge gives users a completely different experience than with typical VR (Virtual Reality) or computer-driven games. With Vulcan Forge’s first-of-its-kind Metaverse game, VulcanVerse , a Greco-Roman fantasy Metaverse, users can buy/sell land, swords, and other assets within this metaverse game. Jamie explains how their gaming clients own the assets and make money using the $PYR token. Because the blockchain records the ownership, the assets purchased, used, sold, or rented always belong to the users with no threat of losing those assets. The legacy gaming programs’ play-to-earn platforms fail, but Vulcan Forge requires users to contribute to the ecosystems blockchain program that allows sustainability. The Company’s token symbol PYR is from the ancient Greek word pyro, meaning “fire or heat. Vulcan Forge positions itself to take advantage of the growing and evolving metaverse VR NFT platform.

New to The Street TV again re-airs the CEO at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ( TNXP ), Dr. Seth Lederman, MD’s interview with TV Anchor Jane King. Dr. Lederman gives the New to The Street TV audience an update about Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine, antiviral pharmaceutical, and “Long” Covid-19 novel treatments and products. Currently, in the market, there are three (3) types of treatments in the fight against Covid-19: mRNA vaccines, antiviral therapies, and monoclonal antibodies. Seth gives a comparison and talks about the limitations of each available Covid-19 treatment. TNXP’s live vaccine, TNX-1800 , in development, offers long-term protection beyond the currently used mRNA vaccines. Another in development therapy, the Company’s TNX-3500 , an oral antiviral pharmaceutical, clinically shows about 65 times more potent than remdesivir in inhibiting Covid. Tests combining TNX-3500 and remdesivir show a robust protective solution. TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug not yet approved for use. Seth talks about the Company’s upcoming clinical trials on its treatment for “Long Covid.” With its new 40,000+ sq. ft. location in Fedrick, Maryland , a known biotech /biodefense sector area in the US, the facility and its personnel allow ongoing clinical trials and scientific development programs with economies of scale operational efficiencies and effectiveness. Seth sees Tonix Pharmaceutical as an innovator in the fight against Covid and other diseases.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks to New to Street TV Anchor Jane King about the Company’s Sekur® solutions . Alain provides his opinion on the recent consumer complaints about the ZOOM video conference platform. Apple Mac users experienced issues where the ZOOM program recorded conversations even when inactive. The ZOOM privacy breach is similar to Facebook (Meta) and WhatsApp breaches that occurred in the past. Alain recommends going to the computer setting, removing the program in its entirety, and restarting the computer. Recent US states and European governments are fighting against the constant abuse of personal data mining by big social media platforms. France and Germany informed Facebook (Meta) that the platform is not allowed in these countries if they cannot assure individual privacy. Facebook (Meta) and the Chinese work together, so if you post something which criticizes the Chinese Government, they remove those posts and sometimes suspend or remove accounts. GlobeX Data is coming out with Sekur Pro, an alternative to ZOOM, an encrypted video platform that ensures privacy. Users can expect to pay around $35-$50. With no open-source platform, no shared servers, never selling or mining data, GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the Country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

This week’s New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King interviews Mr. David Mersky, CEO, Sibannac, Inc. (OTCPINK: SNNC). Through its FDA-certified food facility, the Company produces cannabis-based products and other non-cannabis wellness brands. Dave explains that the Company’s name is cannabis spelled backward, Sibannac, and provides the history of evolving from a cannabis ad platform, generating its income for cannabis advertisers, to the production of CBD/cannabinoids and other wellness products. The cannabinoid-derived products are from compliant hemp outlined under the 2018 Farm Bill. Through SNNC’s in-house development team, Sibannac develops kratom plant-based products and additional nutrition, wellness, and fitness brands. David explains that their focus is on anxiety, sleep, and pain disorders. With a professional team, an FDA facility, a variety of plant-based products, and patents, David expects excellent success.

New to The Street TV brings back Mr. Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp’s (OTCPINK: GTXO) CEO, who talks with TV Anchor Jane King about the Company’s core business, medical tracking, and monitoring. As a medical device provider and a leader in the innovation on health monitoring wearables, Patrick talks about the evolution and revolution at GTX to bring new medical devices to increase longevity - live longer, better, and healthier. The Company’s GPS SmartSole® , the core technology, focuses on people with cognitive disorders who can easily get lost and disorientated. The GPS tracker is hidden and sealed within a shoe which can locate those in need, giving family and care keepers a reliable product for safety concerns. The next generation of footwear products contains algorithms that monitor multiple human functionalities, sending and storing data on the GTXO’s cloud-based servers. End-users can feel assured that their data isn’t misused, typical of large open platforms like Google that sell personal data. As a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearables GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of personal protective medical equipment, the market demographic for GTXO continues to grow both domestically and internationally.

New to The Street TV airs the “Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur® ( GlobeX Data, Ltd. Division) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV Anchor Ana Berry, Alain enlightens the viewers on this “Weekly Hack,” the ZOOM video conferencing platform problem. Apple Mac users filed consumer complaints about ZOOM eavesdropping on private conversations when the program was not active. During the ZOOM app downloading process, users give an authorization command for the microphone to be on all the time. Historically, ZOOM has had problems with security features for its users. Alain believes ZOOM sent the users’ data to China since the Chinese developed the app. Facebook (Meta) is another platform that provides data to the Chinese Government, and Alain talks about how Americans who speak badly about China on Facebook get suspended or accounts removed. The solution for private and encrypted video conferencing is coming, SekurPro, a video conferencing platform coming to market later this year, 2022. SekurPro operates through GlobeX Data’s HeliX technological platform. Located in Switzerland, the Company and all Sekur products operate under the Country’s very though privacy laws. GlobeX Data, Ltd. owns its servers, no third-party arrangements, no open-source codes, and no data mining. Next week, Alain is back with another real-world “Weekly Hack” segment. Remember: What is your data worth?

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or GOLD. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at a rate cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking GOLD currency, their app also offers clients the freedom to save in USD as well as gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Glow Token, LLC. (CRYPTO: GLOWV2) ($GLOWV2) :

The Glow (CRYPTO: GLOWV2) ($GLOWV2) Mission is to revolutionize the ways of Token Security while making advancements to the conveniences of using decentralized financing (DeFi). Glow aims to make sure the community earns dividends, lotteries, and charities in multiple forms. GLOW’s focus is to bring a much-needed change to DeFi. With community education, blogging, videos, and other forms of awareness, Glow wants to build confidence within its community ecosystem. Their project is community-driven with complete transparency - https://www.glowtoken.online/ .

About Vulcan Forge (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) :

Vulcan Forge (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) is an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem design, community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through incubation programs and crowdfunding. Blockchain game enthusiasts see Vulcan Forge as a one-stop-shop where they can access popular games within a large NFT marketplace, buying and selling digital gaming assets. Its $PYR settlement, staking, and the entire ecosystem powers its utility token. The ERC20 compatible $PYR is a cross-platform currency used in-game titles part of the Vulcan Forge gaming ecosystem - https://vulcanforged.com/ .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio comprises immunology and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes a COVID-19 platform of product candidates to prevent and treat COVID-19, treat Long COVID, and detect functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, TNX-18001, is a live replicating vaccine based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021, and the start of a Phase 1 study in humans is expected in the first half of 2022. TNX-35002 (sangivamycin) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage of development. TNX-102 SL3 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug in development to treat Long COVID, a chronic condition, and is also in the pre-IND stage. Finally, Tonix is developing TNX-21004, an in vivo diagnostic to measure the presence of functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix intends to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of TNX-21004 in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending IND clearance. Tonix’s immunology portfolio also includes biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s CNS portfolio consists of small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL3, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study expected to start in the first half of 2022. TNX-13005 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication, with Phase 2 trial expected in the first quarter of 2022. - https://www.tonixpharma.com (1TNX-1800 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication. TNX-1800 is based on TNX-801, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, which is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2100 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.5TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication).

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata .

About Sibannac, Inc. (OTCPINK: SNNC)

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCPINK: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next-generation wellness products, including Cannabidiol (CBD), Kratom, and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. The Company operates and FDA-registered, an entirely cGMP compliant food-grade facility. The Company is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales, and marketing under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its brands from the concept phase through to distribution – http://www.snncinc.com/ and https://www.thecampusco.com/ .

About GTX Corp ( GTXO):

GTX Corp ( GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies that seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling subscribers to track the whereabouts of people or high-value assets in real-time. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole; think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack. SmartSole is the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, or traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technological innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The Company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a US Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. Investors and other interested parties can find us through Social Media Hashtags - #withyou, #smartsole, #connectedandprotected, #trackwhatyoulove, #iot #smartproducts, #nfc, #ble, #safety, #healthcare #veritap, #exceptionmonitoring, #assettracking, #coronavirus, #face mask, #covid19, GTX Blogs - https://gtxcorp.com/press/ , https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom , https://www.twitter.com/gtxc , https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp , https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/ and https://instagram.com/gtxcorp and Corporate website - https://gtxcorp.com/ .

