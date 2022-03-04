TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, March 4, 2022 to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. EST Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 490276

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and sixteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

[email protected]

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/689107/Park-Lawn-Corporation-Announces-Release-of-its-Fourth-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-and-Earnings-Conference-Call



