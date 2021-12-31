J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Newmont Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp

New Purchases: AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, BAC, ABBV, BMY, AKAM, ABT, AWK, F, AES, VRTX, GOOG, AEM, ALNY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bank of America Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Newmont Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,704 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,391 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 91,002 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 38,396 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,721 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 215,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2629.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3031.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 6,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 281,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 86,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 178,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 28.68%. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $144.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.18%. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC still held 46,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.