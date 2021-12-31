Syntal Capital Partners, LLC Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Crocs Inc, Intuit Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BLDR, NSA, TSCO, AMAT, EFX, ODFL, LNG, BAH, HD, DIS, PVL, ARGYF,

Midland, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Tractor Supply Co, Applied Materials Inc, Equifax Inc, sells Crocs Inc, Intuit Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, HCA Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,890 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 221,936 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,683 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96% Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 100,082 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51% HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) - 538,293 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.77%

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $69.2, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $214.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $211.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $288.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 168.44%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.906700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.881700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.81%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $185.15 and $410.15, with an estimated average price of $265.98.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 71.05%. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Syntal Capital Partners, LLC still held 8,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in HighPeak Energy Inc by 31.77%. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Syntal Capital Partners, LLC still held 538,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.7%. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2626.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Syntal Capital Partners, LLC still held 466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 33.25%. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Syntal Capital Partners, LLC still held 57,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.