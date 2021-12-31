Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Scholtz & Company, Llc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Trex Co Inc, Sells IAA Inc, Dollar General Corp, Abbott Laboratories

Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Scholtz & Company, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Trex Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, First Republic Bank, sells IAA Inc, Dollar General Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Aspen Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scholtz & Company, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Scholtz & Company, Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,595 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,805 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,936 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  4. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 66,304 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,313 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $416.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 11,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $170.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $608.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $129.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 79.33%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $294.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 351.39%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Indie Semiconductor Inc by 132.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Aspen Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.03.

Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $130.71, with an estimated average price of $118.12.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.



