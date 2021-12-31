Scholtz & Company, Llc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Trex Co Inc, Sells IAA Inc, Dollar General Corp, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: TDY, FRC, SIVB, LAMR, FANG, ADBE, TSLA,
- Added Positions: GNRC, TREX, NVDA, UNH, MRVL, GOOGL, GMRE, AAPL, RICK, SPY, MTCH, NFLX, INDI, TWLO, DBC, AMZN, LRCX, ACN, GBTC, TSM, AMD, RTX, IAC, ETHE, APD, PGNY, PPTA,
- Reduced Positions: IAA, DG, ABT, DIS, ETSY, PYPL, EW, MSFT, UNP, SPLK, ISRG, NOW, NEE, CHCT, COST, CMG, PEP,
- Sold Out: ASPU, PEGA, EQIX, WDAY, SQ, ILMN, NVTA, BA, NTLA, JYNT, BEAM, CRSP, SEER, CMLTU, CRDF, LUNA, ZNGA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,595 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,805 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,936 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 66,304 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,313 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $416.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 11,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $170.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $608.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $129.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 79.33%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $294.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 351.39%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Indie Semiconductor Inc by 132.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Aspen Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.03.Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $130.71, with an estimated average price of $118.12.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.
