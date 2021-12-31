Scholtz & Company, Llc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Trex Co Inc, Sells IAA Inc, Dollar General Corp, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: TDY, FRC, SIVB, LAMR, FANG, ADBE, TSLA,

TDY, FRC, SIVB, LAMR, FANG, ADBE, TSLA, Added Positions: GNRC, TREX, NVDA, UNH, MRVL, GOOGL, GMRE, AAPL, RICK, SPY, MTCH, NFLX, INDI, TWLO, DBC, AMZN, LRCX, ACN, GBTC, TSM, AMD, RTX, IAC, ETHE, APD, PGNY, PPTA,

GNRC, TREX, NVDA, UNH, MRVL, GOOGL, GMRE, AAPL, RICK, SPY, MTCH, NFLX, INDI, TWLO, DBC, AMZN, LRCX, ACN, GBTC, TSM, AMD, RTX, IAC, ETHE, APD, PGNY, PPTA, Reduced Positions: IAA, DG, ABT, DIS, ETSY, PYPL, EW, MSFT, UNP, SPLK, ISRG, NOW, NEE, CHCT, COST, CMG, PEP,

IAA, DG, ABT, DIS, ETSY, PYPL, EW, MSFT, UNP, SPLK, ISRG, NOW, NEE, CHCT, COST, CMG, PEP, Sold Out: ASPU, PEGA, EQIX, WDAY, SQ, ILMN, NVTA, BA, NTLA, JYNT, BEAM, CRSP, SEER, CMLTU, CRDF, LUNA, ZNGA,

Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Trex Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, First Republic Bank, sells IAA Inc, Dollar General Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Aspen Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scholtz & Company, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Scholtz & Company, Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scholtz+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,595 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,805 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,936 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 66,304 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,313 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $416.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 11,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $170.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $608.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $129.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 79.33%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $294.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 351.39%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Indie Semiconductor Inc by 132.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Aspen Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.03.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $130.71, with an estimated average price of $118.12.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.