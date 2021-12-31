Iszo Capital Management Lp Buys Inotiv Inc, Global Cord Blood Corp, Sells Renren Inc

New Purchases: CO,

CO, Added Positions: NOTV, NTP, LNDC,

NOTV, NTP, LNDC, Reduced Positions: CDMO, CCEL,

CDMO, CCEL, Sold Out: RENN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Inotiv Inc, Global Cord Blood Corp, sells Renren Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iszo Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Iszo Capital Management Lp owns 7 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iszo+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,208,313 shares, 33.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Inotiv Inc (NOTV) - 1,275,379 shares, 28.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 293.48% Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 6,673,362 shares, 19.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27% Landec Corp (LNDC) - 1,925,311 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.79% XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 103,860 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.

Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Global Cord Blood Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $4.24. The stock is now traded at around $4.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iszo Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Inotiv Inc by 293.48%. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $57.88, with an estimated average price of $45.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.05%. The holding were 1,275,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Renren Inc. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $22.01.