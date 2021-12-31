Lumbard & Kellner, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, AT&T Inc, Sells General Motors Co, KeyCorp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: FLBR, HIFS, PFE, SPTM, SPTS, STX, BGEPF.PFD,

FLBR, HIFS, PFE, SPTM, SPTS, STX, BGEPF.PFD, Added Positions: GLD, T, VTRS, LMT, TREE, VEU, SPDW, CWH,

GLD, T, VTRS, LMT, TREE, VEU, SPDW, CWH, Reduced Positions: GM, KEY, ICSH, FDX, GS, IVV, QQQ, CVET, GOOG, AMAT, KRA, GMS, DV, MET, PRU, WFC, FLKR, VTI, TSN, HBM, KMI, STNG, MDC, GLNG, FCX, FB, BHF, EIDO, GLW, MINT, AAPL, NOC, TAK, RSP, VTV, CAG, GDX, VT, BRK.B, PCG,

GM, KEY, ICSH, FDX, GS, IVV, QQQ, CVET, GOOG, AMAT, KRA, GMS, DV, MET, PRU, WFC, FLKR, VTI, TSN, HBM, KMI, STNG, MDC, GLNG, FCX, FB, BHF, EIDO, GLW, MINT, AAPL, NOC, TAK, RSP, VTV, CAG, GDX, VT, BRK.B, PCG, Sold Out: XLU, HSIC, DHI, LTHM, NEE, DOV, ASPS, IBM, WM, KD,

Hollis, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, AT&T Inc, Viatris Inc, LendingTree Inc, sells General Motors Co, KeyCorp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Henry Schein Inc, D.R. Horton Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumbard & Kellner, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lumbard & Kellner, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 83,497 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.24% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 218,477 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,593 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% MetLife Inc (MET) - 144,233 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 38,381 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 241,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $419.88, with an estimated average price of $378.44. The stock is now traded at around $365.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.054300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $100 and $128.35, with an estimated average price of $124.14. The stock is now traded at around $130.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 109.24%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 83,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 266,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 39.34%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 535,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC added to a holding in LendingTree Inc by 169.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $12.16.