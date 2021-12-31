Capital Impact Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Seagen Inc, Sells Steel Dynamics Inc, Natera Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, MSFT, SGEN, GMED, KNSL, SPOT, ASAN, LHCG, GDYN, FSLY, FORR, LAND, EB, BPMC, MXL, BLMN, LSCC, GBT, IRMD, NFLX, BOX, FATE, BEAM, ALGT, ALEC, CSV, BE, ALTR, ACAD, FNKO, FVRR, CUBI, LQDT, AAON, ELF, AR, HI, ARWR, BLNK, KOD, CRSP,
- Added Positions: MELI, BLK, FB, AMED, AMZN, PI, IPAR, MDGL, CSTL, AMRC, FUTU,
- Reduced Positions: LOB, GRWG, REGN, AN, ORCL, CTAS, RILY, GOOGL, SCI, ICE, EPAM, MTDR, SF, RH, SNPS, UTHR, MMSI, CORT, ENSG, KIM, HCI, EXLS, AAP, ETSY, NTLA, EDIT, CFX, EVR,
- Sold Out: STLD, NTRA, VEEV, NVDA, HUBS, SQ, MDB, OMCL, TITN, CRM, TWLO, BMBL, OKTA, SMCI, ZYXI, MPWR, PLTR, ZG, FRPT, ZS, CLH, PHR, GH, MDP, MDP, PNFP, NBIX, VICR, WWE, NET, FTNT, CLLS, TDOC, SAH, TTEC, TWST, TRUP, ROKU, DDOG, SNAP, CLR, MPW, DKNG, SUPN, EXAS, PFBC, SEDG, BILL, CIGI, CRWD, FLT, TXG, SSTK, IOVA, BILI, WYNN, HOLX, ENPH, TTD, NVTA, COF, FUBO, FRC, AQB, BBWI, MG, VSCO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,199 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,205 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 16,555 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,917 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.5%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,316 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15%
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 41,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $289.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 21,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 19,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $241.45, with an estimated average price of $198.17. The stock is now traded at around $203.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $151.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 174.27%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $956.012500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $753.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 60.27%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3031.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Impinj Inc (PI)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Impinj Inc by 91.60%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.
