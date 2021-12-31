Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: EMB, VBK, IEMG, SUSA, DJCO, SNPS, MA, RSP,

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Meta Platforms Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 716,897 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 385,080 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,917,682 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,365,607 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 517,223 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 153,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $238.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $93.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Daily Journal Corp. The purchase prices were between $320.85 and $396.97, with an estimated average price of $354.06. The stock is now traded at around $330.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2592.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.951700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 128,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 228,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The sale prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $105.64 and $118.33, with an estimated average price of $113.44.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.