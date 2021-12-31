Ycg, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, HDFC Bank, Apple Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp

Added Positions: AMZN, HDB, AAPL, CSGP, PYPL, MA, BABA, V, CL, FB, RACE,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, HDFC Bank, Apple Inc, CoStar Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ycg, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ycg, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,713 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 186,908 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 190,232 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,245 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,333 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.77%

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3031.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 18,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 154.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 346,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 159,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.824100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 452,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 474.54%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 42,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 88.31%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.