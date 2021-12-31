Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ycg, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, HDFC Bank, Apple Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Ycg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, HDFC Bank, Apple Inc, CoStar Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ycg, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ycg, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YCG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ycg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YCG, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,713 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 186,908 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 190,232 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,245 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,333 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.77%
Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3031.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 18,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 154.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 346,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 159,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.824100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 452,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 474.54%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 42,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 88.31%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of YCG, LLC. Also check out:

1. YCG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. YCG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. YCG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that YCG, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus