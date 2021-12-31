Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cypress Capital Group Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Cypress Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, American Tower Corp, 3M Co, sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Robert Half International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2021Q4, Cypress Capital Group owns 318 stocks with a total value of $799 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Capital Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,754 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,614 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 80,815 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 44,128 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 84,159 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $229.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $470589.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.053600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 506.26%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.165600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 134.62%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 333.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 94,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in 3M Co by 99.95%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $147.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 91.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 73,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54.

Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Sold Out: Pool Corp (POOL)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.



