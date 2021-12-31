Cypress Capital Group Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: AMT, BRK.A, XLV, VO, VB, XLU, KMX, INDY, PLD, EWJ, EFG, EXPE, EQIX, YUM, MRO, CCK, CB, BAM, SUI, SHOP, WELL, LHX, IWO, VICI, LSI, AMH, FCPT, INVH, KKR, EMB, LIN, ARE, CPRT, DRE, CI, WM, CPT, PWV, ADSK, SITE, VWO, HLT, XLB, AFL, AVGO, AWI, PXD, DVA, EL, HSIC, MDLZ, MKL, MAA, NFG, NEM, NI, ORI, TDG, SPG, STE, TSM, THO, TYL, UNP, VMC, WEC, CSGP, CMG,

AMT, BRK.A, XLV, VO, VB, XLU, KMX, INDY, PLD, EWJ, EFG, EXPE, EQIX, YUM, MRO, CCK, CB, BAM, SUI, SHOP, WELL, LHX, IWO, VICI, LSI, AMH, FCPT, INVH, KKR, EMB, LIN, ARE, CPRT, DRE, CI, WM, CPT, PWV, ADSK, SITE, VWO, HLT, XLB, AFL, AVGO, AWI, PXD, DVA, EL, HSIC, MDLZ, MKL, MAA, NFG, NEM, NI, ORI, TDG, SPG, STE, TSM, THO, TYL, UNP, VMC, WEC, CSGP, CMG, Added Positions: TIP, BRK.B, IVV, MMM, IAU, CSCO, UPS, MSFT, GOOG, INTC, IWN, AAPL, QCOM, PFE, IWR, SBAC, TSLA, GILD, NEE, IWM, AMZN, TGT, NFLX, DIS, OMC, APD, BDX, BMY, NSC, ADI, NVDA, ITW, MRK, GS, TSN, VNQ, CVS, VFC, DHR, CVX, ITOT, SPGI, GD, MTD, FPE, IJR, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IQV, A, ABC, ED, SO, PPG, PSX, MCO, LRCX, NVS, LUMN, XOM, HBAN, KR, MDT, RMD, KHC, PYPL, CTLT, EVRG, RILY,

TIP, BRK.B, IVV, MMM, IAU, CSCO, UPS, MSFT, GOOG, INTC, IWN, AAPL, QCOM, PFE, IWR, SBAC, TSLA, GILD, NEE, IWM, AMZN, TGT, NFLX, DIS, OMC, APD, BDX, BMY, NSC, ADI, NVDA, ITW, MRK, GS, TSN, VNQ, CVS, VFC, DHR, CVX, ITOT, SPGI, GD, MTD, FPE, IJR, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IQV, A, ABC, ED, SO, PPG, PSX, MCO, LRCX, NVS, LUMN, XOM, HBAN, KR, MDT, RMD, KHC, PYPL, CTLT, EVRG, RILY, Reduced Positions: IGSB, LMBS, MUB, ABBV, T, V, DG, XBI, TJX, LQD, ORCL, UNH, KO, KMB, AGG, JAGG, HD, PNC, USFR, CME, DUK, BSCP, AZO, COST, D, LOW, PEP, VZ, PM, ZTS, QCLN, QQQ, ACN, AEP, BAC, GPC, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, HYG, CMA, PAYX, SLB, TXN, MRNA, OTIS, DVY, FVD, PFXF, BBY, BA, CMCSA, DEO, EOG, EPD, ISRG, JNJ, SBUX, VRTX, FMB, PFF, SDY, ADBE, ADP, AVY, CL, CAG, GOOGL, LH, NTAP, PG, PHM, PWR, FIXD, SCHX, SPY, SUB, USMV, VEU, VIG, VTI, LNT, TFC, BCE, CNC, CTAS, CLX, CMI, EMR, IBM, IPG, SJM, MAS, MHK, MSI, PGR, ROST, RY, TROW, WAT, WHR, MA, ULTA, FTNT, ISTB, MO, AMGN, ADM, BLK, CSX, CPB, CTSH, COP, GLW, DE, DPZ, GRMN, GIS, HAS, JKHY, LEN, MMP, MMC, MCD, MCHP, TAP, NUE, ORLY, OKE, SNA, SWK, SYK, TMO, TD, UL, WMT, ANTM, XEL, VMW, PDI, XLK, CAH, CAT, XRAY, FAST, FDX, HPQ, HON, PKI, VRSN, FB, HYS, IWB, VTIP, XLI,

IGSB, LMBS, MUB, ABBV, T, V, DG, XBI, TJX, LQD, ORCL, UNH, KO, KMB, AGG, JAGG, HD, PNC, USFR, CME, DUK, BSCP, AZO, COST, D, LOW, PEP, VZ, PM, ZTS, QCLN, QQQ, ACN, AEP, BAC, GPC, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, HYG, CMA, PAYX, SLB, TXN, MRNA, OTIS, DVY, FVD, PFXF, BBY, BA, CMCSA, DEO, EOG, EPD, ISRG, JNJ, SBUX, VRTX, FMB, PFF, SDY, ADBE, ADP, AVY, CL, CAG, GOOGL, LH, NTAP, PG, PHM, PWR, FIXD, SCHX, SPY, SUB, USMV, VEU, VIG, VTI, LNT, TFC, BCE, CNC, CTAS, CLX, CMI, EMR, IBM, IPG, SJM, MAS, MHK, MSI, PGR, ROST, RY, TROW, WAT, WHR, MA, ULTA, FTNT, ISTB, MO, AMGN, ADM, BLK, CSX, CPB, CTSH, COP, GLW, DE, DPZ, GRMN, GIS, HAS, JKHY, LEN, MMP, MMC, MCD, MCHP, TAP, NUE, ORLY, OKE, SNA, SWK, SYK, TMO, TD, UL, WMT, ANTM, XEL, VMW, PDI, XLK, CAH, CAT, XRAY, FAST, FDX, HPQ, HON, PKI, VRSN, FB, HYS, IWB, VTIP, XLI, Sold Out: ABT, IXUS, RHI, UHS, POOL, ALB, VSCO, CARR, XLF, ALGN, USB, WFC, LW, RE, SDVY, GLD, EFA, AIA, GNRC, WST, BIIB, NLOK, SCHW, C, NOC, GE, EA, BKT,

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, American Tower Corp, 3M Co, sells Abbott Laboratories, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Robert Half International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2021Q4, Cypress Capital Group owns 318 stocks with a total value of $799 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,754 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,614 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 80,815 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 44,128 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Visa Inc (V) - 84,159 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $229.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $470589.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.053600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 506.26%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.165600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 134.62%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 333.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 94,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in 3M Co by 99.95%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $147.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 91.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 73,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.