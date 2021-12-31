Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, FedEx Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC, Corning Inc, Walmart Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Bowen Hanes & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, FedEx Corp, Intuit Inc, Trimble Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Corning Inc, Walmart Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BOWEN HANES & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 604,157 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 282,515 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 135,805 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 213,564 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 975,729 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 158,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 237,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $489.213300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 44,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,870,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hitachi Ltd (HTHIY)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Hitachi Ltd. The purchase prices were between $106.54 and $128.57, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 2718.21%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $221.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 119,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 1849.11%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 263,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 807,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 884,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 237,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Olin Corp (OLN)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Olin Corp by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 484,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



