Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Illumina Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, RSP, SPY,

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,230 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,385 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 20,939 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,435 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,702 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 34,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.034500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.