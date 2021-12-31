Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Illumina Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, RSP, SPY,
- Added Positions: CAH, MA, UNH, ADM, ABC, WBA, KR, LOW, MCD, TXN, SYY, AAPL, TGT, R, NKE, PYPL, MSFT, TJX, LIN, AVGO, PARA, IVZ, CRM, OKE, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: MSCI, BAC,
- Sold Out: ILMN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,230 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,385 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 20,939 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,435 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,702 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 34,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.034500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.
