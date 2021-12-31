Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Greenwood Gearhart Inc Buys Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Southern Co

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Greenwood Gearhart Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Rayonier Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Southern Co, Unilever PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. As of 2021Q4, Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwood+gearhart+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,473 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,197 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,660 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  4. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 421,273 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 55,068 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 17,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $468.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3031.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 124.02%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC. Also check out:

1. GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENWOOD GEARHART INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus