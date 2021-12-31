Greenwood Gearhart Inc Buys Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Southern Co

New Purchases: ADBE, RYN, UNH, UPS, ZTS, CMCSA, LIN, AVGO, ADI, NVDA, PFE, CRM, TSCO, WM,

ADBE, RYN, UNH, UPS, ZTS, CMCSA, LIN, AVGO, ADI, NVDA, PFE, CRM, TSCO, WM, Added Positions: AMZN, TSN, ARKK, VXUS, IGIB, DIS, AAPL, IGSB, GLW, NVS, JPM, VNQ, GOOG, MRK, TER, DE, JNJ, V, QQQ, GM, XLU, BRK.B, MSFT, SOXX, WMT, CAT, DEO, SYK, BOMN, ATVI, UNP, NEP, OTIS, JPST, HD, J, RDS.A, RTX, SPY, FB, DM, JBHT, IWM, SCHX, PG, BAC, KO, CSCO, WFC, VEA,

AMZN, TSN, ARKK, VXUS, IGIB, DIS, AAPL, IGSB, GLW, NVS, JPM, VNQ, GOOG, MRK, TER, DE, JNJ, V, QQQ, GM, XLU, BRK.B, MSFT, SOXX, WMT, CAT, DEO, SYK, BOMN, ATVI, UNP, NEP, OTIS, JPST, HD, J, RDS.A, RTX, SPY, FB, DM, JBHT, IWM, SCHX, PG, BAC, KO, CSCO, WFC, VEA, Reduced Positions: IGV, VZ, SO, SCHF, SCHM, SCHV, VYM, AXP, LOW, MCD, PHG, HOMB, IWF, SCHG, VWO,

IGV, VZ, SO, SCHF, SCHM, SCHV, VYM, AXP, LOW, MCD, PHG, HOMB, IWF, SCHG, VWO, Sold Out: UL, ZBH, KD,

Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Rayonier Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Southern Co, Unilever PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. As of 2021Q4, Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,473 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,197 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,660 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 421,273 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 55,068 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 17,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $468.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3031.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 124.02%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.