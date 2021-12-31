Colony Group Llc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: EMCB, LAND, LQDI, TNL, HYDB, SOFI, SOFI, CEMB, LIT, AVDV, SPSM, VCSH, RNRG, GXC, PBW, FLYW, NCLH, CGW, NEM, DOG, RPG, IMTM, SPLV, VUSB, DSI, EBLU, JMOM, HERO, ITA, JKH, NVT, IIPR, MBB, UDR, TM, PIE, QUAL, MMC, INDB, GSK, EIX, ADSK, MGK, SLYV, AMD, XLB, ITB, IHE, IGD, TD, SNPS, RPM, PCAR, NTP, MLM, OVV, CNI, CCMP, BRKL, BK, ATO,
- Added Positions: EEM, VYM, EFG, IVV, QUS, VBK, VOE, VOO, IBB, MINT, SCHC, AVGO, AGG, SHY, LIN, TMO, HYG, TLT, VXUS, GOOGL, LOW, ORCL, ABBV, ADBE, AMT, BAC, CAT, CSCO, HON, TJX, GM, IWS, BMY, IBM, PXD, IWO, TFC, RTX, ZBH, MA, SCZ, VOT, BNDX, IEMG, ITOT, VCIT, VXF, ORI, UNH, HNW, VMW, DOW, BAMR, ACWX, ICLN, LQD, QAI, SCHE, SCHF, SDY, UCON, VO, APD, CP, CLF, DHR, ISRG, LRCX, NICE, PFE, PG, QCOM, V, BAH, JD, BEPC, RBLX, DGRO, DIAL, DLN, EFA, EMQQ, FINX, HYLB, IJS, MNA, NUBD, SPYG, TIP, VEA, VONV, VRP, VT, VTV, VTWO, XLC, XLV, ABB, CB, AKAM, AON, AMAT, ADM, AZN, ADP, AVB, BDX, BIO, BSX, BAM, CMS, CDNS, KMX, CASY, CGNX, ED, STZ, DHI, DBI, DVA, LLY, EMR, EL, GD, GS, HALO, ITW, ILMN, SNEX, JCI, KEY, KMB, LEN, MCD, MPW, VIVO, MCHP, MU, NKE, ES, PKI, PGR, RS, CRM, SLB, SMG, SHW, SNX, SYY, TROW, TSM, TGT, TXN, GL, TSCO, UMC, UFPI, WAT, WFC, WY, WEC, YPF, YUM, LULU, DG, SSNC, HCA, MPC, PSX, PANW, DOC, CYBR, KRNT, ETSY, VIRT, SHOP, SQ, TEAM, JNCE, FND, YETI, MRNA, RVLV, ABNB, COIN, CCOR, CORP, CWB, DFUS, DLS, EFV, ESGE, EWT, EWY, EYLD, FLOT, GII, HYMB, HYTR, IGV, IHI, IWP, JPST, MDY, MUB, PFF, PFFD, PFIX, RLY, SPDW, SPYV, SRLN, SUSA, TDTT, TFI, TOTL, USRT, VGT, VTEB, VUG, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, SGOL, VWO, GLD, AMZN, MSFT, IEFA, JPM, SPY, PYPL, LPRO, IWB, IJH, QQQ, IJR, LRGF, FISV, TMP, IVOL, RSP, BAX, XOM, GILD, REGN, NXPI, ARMK, SCHV, IWM, IWR, INTC, MRK, ROST, DIS, EBAY, BSV, FAN, MCHI, SCHX, VNQ, ATVI, BA, CCI, EA, EQIX, INTU, MDT, MS, FB, QRVO, BIL, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, CWI, EMB, IAU, IUSG, IUSV, SH, SPIP, TAN, XLK, T, ACN, AMX, BCE, BP, BRK.B, BHC, BCO, AZTA, BLDR, COF, FIS, CVX, C, CMCSA, D, DUK, ETN, ENB, FDX, FNF, GPC, IDA, MCO, NSC, PAYX, PEP, BKNG, SO, LUV, TYL, USB, URI, VZ, WIT, FSLR, PM, EPAM, VEEV, NMIH, GOOG, BJ, BRMK, BIPC, CNXC, OGN, BND, BSCS, BSCT, CLOU, FNDX, IDV, INTF, IVE, IVW, IWF, IYR, IYW, PAVE, SCHD, SNSR, VBR, MMM, AGCO, PLD, ASML, AAP, AMG, ALL, MO, AEP, AXP, AFG, AMGN, APH, ATR, AZPN, BBD, BCS, BLK, BAK, BC, CBRE, PARA, CSX, CPT, CE, CHD, CTAS, KO, CCOI, CL, GLW, DSGX, DEO, DD, EGBN, ECL, EW, EPD, ERIC, EXR, NEE, FICO, FCNCA, FR, F, IT, HEI, HSY, HOLX, HBAN, MTCH, IDXX, KLAC, MDLZ, LKQ, LVS, JEF, LYV, LMT, MMP, MKL, MKTX, SPGI, MRCY, MTD, MAA, MSI, NVR, NBIX, NVO, ORLY, OSK, PKG, PH, PCH, STL, PRU, PWR, RSG, ROK, ROP, RY, RDS.A, SASR, SNY, SONY, SBUX, STE, TOL, RIG, TREX, UL, UNP, UPS, VFC, VRSN, WCN, ANTM, WCC, ZION, MCI, ETV, BR, TMUS, PNNT, CHW, DFS, TEL, MELI, AWK, ULTA, CIM, MSCI, AQN, MKC.V, BUD, CIT, CHTR, CBOE, TSLA, BWXT, FRC, HII, FANG, ZTS, ICLR, BLUE, AMH, AGTC, PAYC, NOMD, GSBD, TRU, USFD, ATKR, WH, CRWD, IAA, NVST, CARR, OTIS, PRVA, AAXJ, ACWF, ACWI, BKLN, BOND, CMBS, DGRW, DHS, FTLS, GLDM, GVI, HACK, HAWX, IBND, ICVT, IEI, IGF, IHF, IHY, IJK, ITM, IWD, IWN, MDYG, PGF, PGX, PUTW, SCHA, SCHB, SCHG, SCHH, SHM, SPHY, USMV, VB, VEU, VFH, VHT,
- Sold Out: COR, SPAB, BSCL, JACK, GE, JNK, APO, CRL, EBS, MLPA, BABA, ROBO, SHYG, NRG, AXON, TTEK, TBK, GMED, BSAC, EC, EBSB, DNP, VSTO, ZTO, LYFT, BYND, TSVT, ACES, IPAY, IYH, JEPI, MILN, PSMG, QYLD, SNN, BWA, BF.B, FMX, GIS, HDB, INFY, ISBC, KSU, MIC, RGEN, RRC, TCOM, BBCP, IBN, HNP, EHC, VG, EMLC, EWJ, ET, FAST, APG, JETS, COP, SBS, CBD, ELY, AUB, TIMB, RWO, BIIB, JOBS, FRPT, NEOG, BKU, VTRS, FIVE, NVAX, QLYS, VRNS, WB, MTG, OCUL, GNRC, PBR, SHAK, DLTH, CRSP, EDU, BL, CVNA, SFET, ROKU,
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 3,749,867 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 512,954 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 403 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 1,120,788 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.90%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 391,923 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07%
Colony Group Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $73.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 141,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI)
Colony Group Llc initiated holding in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 124,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB)
Colony Group Llc initiated holding in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51. The stock is now traded at around $49.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 69,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Colony Group Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 145,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Colony Group Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1636.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,130,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 86.19%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 858,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Colony Group Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.53%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 449,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Colony Group Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.165600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 182,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Colony Group Llc added to a holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69. The stock is now traded at around $119.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,120,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 340.12%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $238.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 110,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22.
