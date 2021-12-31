Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells Chegg Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Equinix Inc

New Purchases: MLM, TTD, TRNO, LGRDY, SPYG, AEP, AMT, MRNA, IYR,

MLM, TTD, TRNO, LGRDY, SPYG, AEP, AMT, MRNA, IYR, Added Positions: CVS, UNP, GD, CRM, FRC, EPAM, TYL, DEO, ENPH, DBSDY, TD, FLT, RDS.B, IBDQ, EFA, VO, IBDP, WNS, VCIT, VB, VTRS, FHN, PNW, IDXX, IJS, EXPD, GLD, GVI, ENB, D, GS, IVE, IVV, IWM, PFF, INGR, CAH, BDX, FFIV, HON, BEP, K, LMT, GWW, MAS, MKC, MDT, TEF, TROW, SWK, ROP,

CVS, UNP, GD, CRM, FRC, EPAM, TYL, DEO, ENPH, DBSDY, TD, FLT, RDS.B, IBDQ, EFA, VO, IBDP, WNS, VCIT, VB, VTRS, FHN, PNW, IDXX, IJS, EXPD, GLD, GVI, ENB, D, GS, IVE, IVV, IWM, PFF, INGR, CAH, BDX, FFIV, HON, BEP, K, LMT, GWW, MAS, MKC, MDT, TEF, TROW, SWK, ROP, Reduced Positions: NVDA, EQIX, CMCSA, AVGO, HD, SBUX, FB, ZEN, CDNA, GGG, BLL, EWJ, PANW, SBNY, T, EEFT, MSFT, AAPL, ROST, CGEMY, PYPL, PFE, ZS, ABT, BAC, FAST, IBM, MCD, PEP, RMD, SLB, WY, ADP, TFC, BRK.B, CSCO, XOM, JNJ, ORCL, PG, RDS.A, WFC, ABBV, VEEV, MMM, ACN, APD, AXP, APH, BLK, BA, KO, COST, ECL, LLY, GE, GPN, ITW, INTC, MPWR, NKE, NUVA, RPM, SYK, WMT, WBA, WST, DOW, VCSH, AOS, CB, ABMD, A, ALL, BMY, C, CLX, CMA, DE, EL, GILD, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, MGA, MMC, MRK, OMCL, PGR, QCOM, RSG, ROK, SMG, SHW, VFC, DFS, RGA, GM, NOW, ZTS, ICLR, PEN, EEM, IBDN, IBMM, IBMN, IBMO, IJH, SHY, MO, AMGN, BAM, CNI, CAT, CCOI, CL, CAG, GLW, CFR, DHR, DD, ETN, EXC, NEE, WELL, HSY, ILMN, IRM, SJM, LOW, NEM, NDSN, PAYX, R, TRV, SYY, TMO, USB, UPS, RTX, WEC, BX, PM, TCEHY, FTNT, KMI, APTV, GMED, GLOB, YUMC, CARR, OTIS, RKT, IVW,

NVDA, EQIX, CMCSA, AVGO, HD, SBUX, FB, ZEN, CDNA, GGG, BLL, EWJ, PANW, SBNY, T, EEFT, MSFT, AAPL, ROST, CGEMY, PYPL, PFE, ZS, ABT, BAC, FAST, IBM, MCD, PEP, RMD, SLB, WY, ADP, TFC, BRK.B, CSCO, XOM, JNJ, ORCL, PG, RDS.A, WFC, ABBV, VEEV, MMM, ACN, APD, AXP, APH, BLK, BA, KO, COST, ECL, LLY, GE, GPN, ITW, INTC, MPWR, NKE, NUVA, RPM, SYK, WMT, WBA, WST, DOW, VCSH, AOS, CB, ABMD, A, ALL, BMY, C, CLX, CMA, DE, EL, GILD, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, MGA, MMC, MRK, OMCL, PGR, QCOM, RSG, ROK, SMG, SHW, VFC, DFS, RGA, GM, NOW, ZTS, ICLR, PEN, EEM, IBDN, IBMM, IBMN, IBMO, IJH, SHY, MO, AMGN, BAM, CNI, CAT, CCOI, CL, CAG, GLW, CFR, DHR, DD, ETN, EXC, NEE, WELL, HSY, ILMN, IRM, SJM, LOW, NEM, NDSN, PAYX, R, TRV, SYY, TMO, USB, UPS, RTX, WEC, BX, PM, TCEHY, FTNT, KMI, APTV, GMED, GLOB, YUMC, CARR, OTIS, RKT, IVW, Sold Out: CHGG, AMED, UL, BIDU, BABA, KD, DXC, EA, DAL, SPLK, DOCU, SLVM, XLE,

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, CVS Health Corp, Terreno Realty Corp, Legrand SA, sells Chegg Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Equinix Inc, Comcast Corp, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Azimuth Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Azimuth Capital Management LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Azimuth Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azimuth+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 421,761 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 207,101 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,011 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 204,112 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 107,475 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $381.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 38,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 166,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Terreno Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $85.29, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 103,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Legrand SA. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 365,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $85.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 55.16%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 249,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 51.60%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 98,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 70.81%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 86,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $440.754000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 67.36%. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $170.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 81,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 64.51%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $197.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.