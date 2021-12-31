Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc Buys Apple Inc, VMware Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Everbridge Inc

- New Purchases: INFL, XLP, PG, HUM, TM, GPN, NFLX, BRK.A, LRCX, VGK, SJT, SPYG, CVX, AMGN, CCI, KO, PXD, SBUX, CB, OXM, ORLY, ODFL, WMT, PEP, TFC, NKE, LOW, JCI, MRK, ESGD, BA, DIS, DE, CVS, CSCO, AZO, BHP, CPK, TGNA, CME, DDOG, GRAB, PANW, IVE, SMFG,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VMW, TIP, VTIP, IWS, SPY, IVOL, IVW, NVDA, VOE, VTI, IEFA, GNLN, XLU, VOO, IEMG, AMT, ADSK, VDE, UNH, VWO, JPM, BRK.B, VT, IDXX, ESGE, VIG, VYM, UNP, WFC, VXF, MCD, TMO, CEF, IWV, IWD, V, CMCSA, C, BIF, IWR, ADBE, BLK, PNC, PFE, PYPL, VSGX, MSFT, VUG, VO, JNJ, BNDX, USB, VZ, TXN, MMC, AIG, CROX, GM, GILD, HD, BMY, XBI, AGG, BIIB, ABT, MKSI, RSG, RMT, AMZN, EWJ, VRTX, PEO, ABBV, RSP, IEV, EFA, LLY, XLV, UBER, SPMD,
- Reduced Positions: VXUS, WIW, IAU, IEI, VSS, SCZ, GLD, JKE, CUBA, FB, DGRW, ESGV, VB, VV, XES, GOOGL, MDT, IJR, EBAY, CET, CRM, RTX, TSLA, IEF, INTC, AVGO,
- Sold Out: EVBG, NOBL, ICLN, VOX, MCK, MRNA, DH, STRC,
For the details of TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+focus+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 232,772 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 362,633 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 340,420 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 224,876 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 498,486 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $421.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $188.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 320.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 81,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 1213.30%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 68,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 72,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 54.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.120700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 215.50%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TWIN FOCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying