Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc Buys Apple Inc, VMware Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Everbridge Inc

VXUS, WIW, IAU, IEI, VSS, SCZ, GLD, JKE, CUBA, FB, DGRW, ESGV, VB, VV, XES, GOOGL, MDT, IJR, EBAY, CET, CRM, RTX, TSLA, IEF, INTC, AVGO, Sold Out: EVBG, NOBL, ICLN, VOX, MCK, MRNA, DH, STRC,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, VMware Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Everbridge Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc owns 226 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 232,772 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 362,633 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 340,420 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 224,876 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 498,486 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $421.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $188.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 320.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.399700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 81,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 1213.30%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 68,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 72,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 54.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.120700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 215.50%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.