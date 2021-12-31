Salem Investment Counselors Inc Buys Lowe's Inc, WestRock Co, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Generac Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BLDR, SBNY, ALSN, BRO, MKL, TXT, IVE, NXP, IEF, EZPW, SPGI, NUV, RQI, UTG, CMPX, AES, PLD, AFL, APD, Y, AB, AEE, IVZ, AON, BCE, BHC, BAM, CBRL, CNA, CAR, CVCY, ABEV, WOLF, DVA, DLR, DLTR, DPZ, EXPD, FMC, ORAN, ASR, WELL, IDXX, ICE, LVS, MKTX, NXST, OMC, PKOH, SKM, SEB, STX, SEE, SGEN, BSRR, SNA, RGR, AXON, THC, PAG, UNFI, VRSN, WHR, WYNN, L, PAC, GPRE, UTF, LBTYK, OMAB, AWK, BIP, OCSL, STNG, GBDC, RFP, NLSN, COOP, CG, DKL, CONE, HASI, IVT, LPG, ZEN, CZR, LITE, WOW, IIIV, BE, PTON, BIPC, TTCF, SV, PATH, SNII, OWL, DOMA, ACHR, DWAC, BBLN, RIVN, EMBK, GRAB, AOR, BBCA, BBIN, BBUS, DFAE, DFAI, EMB, EMLC, ESPO, GDX, GNOM, HACK, HYLB, IEI, ITA, IUSV, IWY, IYM, JPIN, KARS, NUSI, PSJ, SHYG, SOXX, SPEM, SPYD, STIP, TOLZ, USO, VDC, VIS, VLUE, VNQI, VOX, VPU, VSS, VTWO, XLC, XOP, XPH, XSLV,

BLDR, SBNY, ALSN, BRO, MKL, TXT, IVE, NXP, IEF, EZPW, SPGI, NUV, RQI, UTG, CMPX, AES, PLD, AFL, APD, Y, AB, AEE, IVZ, AON, BCE, BHC, BAM, CBRL, CNA, CAR, CVCY, ABEV, WOLF, DVA, DLR, DLTR, DPZ, EXPD, FMC, ORAN, ASR, WELL, IDXX, ICE, LVS, MKTX, NXST, OMC, PKOH, SKM, SEB, STX, SEE, SGEN, BSRR, SNA, RGR, AXON, THC, PAG, UNFI, VRSN, WHR, WYNN, L, PAC, GPRE, UTF, LBTYK, OMAB, AWK, BIP, OCSL, STNG, GBDC, RFP, NLSN, COOP, CG, DKL, CONE, HASI, IVT, LPG, ZEN, CZR, LITE, WOW, IIIV, BE, PTON, BIPC, TTCF, SV, PATH, SNII, OWL, DOMA, ACHR, DWAC, BBLN, RIVN, EMBK, GRAB, AOR, BBCA, BBIN, BBUS, DFAE, DFAI, EMB, EMLC, ESPO, GDX, GNOM, HACK, HYLB, IEI, ITA, IUSV, IWY, IYM, JPIN, KARS, NUSI, PSJ, SHYG, SOXX, SPEM, SPYD, STIP, TOLZ, USO, VDC, VIS, VLUE, VNQI, VOX, VPU, VSS, VTWO, XLC, XOP, XPH, XSLV, Added Positions: LOW, WRK, COST, BAC, MU, VTRS, NVDA, UNH, ADBE, TFC, FDX, NUE, WSM, BX, PSX, SHOP, VB, VCSH, VO, AMZN, EMR, KBH, MGA, GRBK, DFS, ABBV, BND, KRE, LQD, SCHF, VCIT, XLK, ASML, ACN, ALL, CVS, CAT, ISRG, JPM, LMT, MS, DIS, IQV, XLE, XLU, XLV, AMD, AZN, BIIB, BSX, BMY, CI, STZ, D, DUK, FFIV, NEE, GD, LHX, HD, HON, KMB, MDLZ, LEN, MCD, MCK, ON, ORCL, PFE, PG, RJF, RIO, SWKS, TGT, VZ, ANTM, MELI, PM, GM, SUN, SQ, NGVT, TRTN, MGTX, PINS, CRWD, GLD, IEFA, IJH, IVV, IWR, MBB, MGK, PGX, SCHA, SCHD, SCHM, SCHX, VBR, VIG, VNQ, ABB, CB, ABT, AEG, ALB, MO, AXP, AWR, AMT, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AGEN, AMAT, ADM, ADP, BLDP, BDX, BLK, COF, CCL, FIS, CVX, CME, CTAS, CMCSA, CPRT, GLW, AORT, DE, EMN, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, ETR, EXR, FNB, FDS, FHN, FISV, GME, IT, GIS, GPC, GS, HSY, MTCH, ILMN, INTU, ITIC, IRM, JCI, KR, LH, LRCX, MPW, MDT, NFLX, NI, NSC, ES, ORLY, ORI, OHI, PPL, PAYX, PEBK, PLUG, LIN, PRU, DGX, O, REGN, RF, RSG, RDS.A, SIVB, CRM, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TROW, TMO, TOL, USB, UL, UPS, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WPC, WAB, WFC, WEC, CODI, MA, HBI, VMW, ULTA, AUPH, DISCK, STWD, DG, CHTR, TSLA, LYB, MPC, NOW, PFMT, FANG, NCLH, MNDT, TWTR, CGC, CDK, QRVO, DEA, NVTA, CC, OLLI, NVCR, TWLO, BVS, IIPR, SNAP, HEXO, OKTA, BHF, DMTK, ELAN, MRNA, ZM, UBER, KTB, MSGE, PLRX, SNOW, PLTR, AI, ABNB, UPST, RBLX, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, UP, LIDR, AGG, BNDX, BSV, DFAU, DIA, EEMV, EFA, EFAV, FIW, GRID, HDV, IAU, ICLN, IEMG, IHI, MTUM, PDBC, QQQ, QUAL, SCHP, SCHZ, SLV, TAN, TIP, VAW, VEA, VGK, VHT, VOE, VTEB, VTI, VTV, VV, VWO, VXUS, VYM,

LOW, WRK, COST, BAC, MU, VTRS, NVDA, UNH, ADBE, TFC, FDX, NUE, WSM, BX, PSX, SHOP, VB, VCSH, VO, AMZN, EMR, KBH, MGA, GRBK, DFS, ABBV, BND, KRE, LQD, SCHF, VCIT, XLK, ASML, ACN, ALL, CVS, CAT, ISRG, JPM, LMT, MS, DIS, IQV, XLE, XLU, XLV, AMD, AZN, BIIB, BSX, BMY, CI, STZ, D, DUK, FFIV, NEE, GD, LHX, HD, HON, KMB, MDLZ, LEN, MCD, MCK, ON, ORCL, PFE, PG, RJF, RIO, SWKS, TGT, VZ, ANTM, MELI, PM, GM, SUN, SQ, NGVT, TRTN, MGTX, PINS, CRWD, GLD, IEFA, IJH, IVV, IWR, MBB, MGK, PGX, SCHA, SCHD, SCHM, SCHX, VBR, VIG, VNQ, ABB, CB, ABT, AEG, ALB, MO, AXP, AWR, AMT, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AGEN, AMAT, ADM, ADP, BLDP, BDX, BLK, COF, CCL, FIS, CVX, CME, CTAS, CMCSA, CPRT, GLW, AORT, DE, EMN, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, ETR, EXR, FNB, FDS, FHN, FISV, GME, IT, GIS, GPC, GS, HSY, MTCH, ILMN, INTU, ITIC, IRM, JCI, KR, LH, LRCX, MPW, MDT, NFLX, NI, NSC, ES, ORLY, ORI, OHI, PPL, PAYX, PEBK, PLUG, LIN, PRU, DGX, O, REGN, RF, RSG, RDS.A, SIVB, CRM, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TROW, TMO, TOL, USB, UL, UPS, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WPC, WAB, WFC, WEC, CODI, MA, HBI, VMW, ULTA, AUPH, DISCK, STWD, DG, CHTR, TSLA, LYB, MPC, NOW, PFMT, FANG, NCLH, MNDT, TWTR, CGC, CDK, QRVO, DEA, NVTA, CC, OLLI, NVCR, TWLO, BVS, IIPR, SNAP, HEXO, OKTA, BHF, DMTK, ELAN, MRNA, ZM, UBER, KTB, MSGE, PLRX, SNOW, PLTR, AI, ABNB, UPST, RBLX, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, UP, LIDR, AGG, BNDX, BSV, DFAU, DIA, EEMV, EFA, EFAV, FIW, GRID, HDV, IAU, ICLN, IEMG, IHI, MTUM, PDBC, QQQ, QUAL, SCHP, SCHZ, SLV, TAN, TIP, VAW, VEA, VGK, VHT, VOE, VTEB, VTI, VTV, VV, VWO, VXUS, VYM, Reduced Positions: PENN, BABA, BIDU, DISCA, EMQQ, INTC, TM, C, FLO, MRK, GOOGL, WMT, PFF, ATVI, SYY, SPY, HIW, LUV, DWSN, TDOC, MMM, T, K, AVTR, FOUR, AMLP, CL, COP, MET, FRPH, SON, TTE, AVLR, CARR, OTIS, OGN, EEM, GXC, IJR, SCHR, VOO, VPL, AYI, AEP, ABC, BA, APYX, CAH, CLX, COKE, DXC, EWBC, ENB, EPD, XOM, GSK, HRB, HPQ, ITW, KEQU, MGM, MHK, NEM, NEWT, PPG, RY, SO, SU, TTWO, TXN, RIG, WAT, DAL, KMI, FBHS, ZNGA, COMM, ALLY, ANET, NEP, QSR, HPE, MFGP, DBX, DKNG, KD, BIV, BOND, FXI, GSLC, IBB, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWS, KWEB, MDY, MGC, ONEQ, SCZ, TPYP, USHY, VBK, VDE, VFH, VIGI, XBI,

PENN, BABA, BIDU, DISCA, EMQQ, INTC, TM, C, FLO, MRK, GOOGL, WMT, PFF, ATVI, SYY, SPY, HIW, LUV, DWSN, TDOC, MMM, T, K, AVTR, FOUR, AMLP, CL, COP, MET, FRPH, SON, TTE, AVLR, CARR, OTIS, OGN, EEM, GXC, IJR, SCHR, VOO, VPL, AYI, AEP, ABC, BA, APYX, CAH, CLX, COKE, DXC, EWBC, ENB, EPD, XOM, GSK, HRB, HPQ, ITW, KEQU, MGM, MHK, NEM, NEWT, PPG, RY, SO, SU, TTWO, TXN, RIG, WAT, DAL, KMI, FBHS, ZNGA, COMM, ALLY, ANET, NEP, QSR, HPE, MFGP, DBX, DKNG, KD, BIV, BOND, FXI, GSLC, IBB, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWS, KWEB, MDY, MGC, ONEQ, SCZ, TPYP, USHY, VBK, VDE, VFH, VIGI, XBI, Sold Out: GNRC, MDLA, BYRN, EVA, ICAD, SLF, AXGN, JNK, LDUR, RSP, SHC, AGC, KURIU, PSY, OSCR, NGAB, VIEW, INDA, MYPS, RBOT, AXSM, ARKF, EMLP, GNLN, CLDR, CAJ, OGI, DRNA, RCM, GRX, CLNE, JHI, PHM, NEPH, LBAI, LJPC, FICO, EXPO,

Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, WestRock Co, Builders FirstSource Inc, Signature Bank, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Generac Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 1105 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salem+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 3,302,622 shares, 29.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1121.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,079,459 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 385,137 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,562 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,083 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $335.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 1121.72%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $220.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.32%. The holding were 3,302,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 142.46%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 409,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 119.81%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 7468.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 126,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $468.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 389.43%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $84.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Axogen Inc. The sale prices were between $8.8 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.88.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22.