Fiduciary Management Inc Buys TJX Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: SKX, GTES, TRTN, IVV, IWV, IJR,

SKX, GTES, TRTN, IVV, IWV, IJR, Added Positions: TJX, MU, SNN, ACGL, BKNG, SSD, BECN, CNXC, NSIT, FCN, HSIC,

TJX, MU, SNN, ACGL, BKNG, SSD, BECN, CNXC, NSIT, FCN, HSIC, Reduced Positions: DGX, DLTR, SCHW, CB, BRK.B, HLI, CSL, SONY, MAS, CMCSA, DG, JPM, PHG, RHI, UNH, FMS, FCFS, GOOGL, NTRS, DOV, OMC, FB, PGR, PPG, PCAR, ETN, SLB, EMR, G, IPG, ARW, ZION, NVT, DCI, LCII, CDK, HLF, TRS, PRI, AIT, PAHC, MAN, BJ, HII, HHC, KW, KBR, WWD, XRAY, TRN, AOS, BRC, LGIH, WTM,

DGX, DLTR, SCHW, CB, BRK.B, HLI, CSL, SONY, MAS, CMCSA, DG, JPM, PHG, RHI, UNH, FMS, FCFS, GOOGL, NTRS, DOV, OMC, FB, PGR, PPG, PCAR, ETN, SLB, EMR, G, IPG, ARW, ZION, NVT, DCI, LCII, CDK, HLF, TRS, PRI, AIT, PAHC, MAN, BJ, HII, HHC, KW, KBR, WWD, XRAY, TRN, AOS, BRC, LGIH, WTM, Sold Out: EXPD, NPO, R,

Investment company Fiduciary Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Management Inc . As of 2021Q4, Fiduciary Management Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,432,627 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51% Masco Corp (MAS) - 8,479,654 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 4,205,280 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 212,224 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,144,761 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,640,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,753,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 147,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.165600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $251.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.881700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,116,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,128,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $115.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 373,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $54.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,133,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $196.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 381,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.