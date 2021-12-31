Night Owl Capital Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Added Positions: GOOG, CSGP, GSHD, AMZN,

GOOG, CSGP, GSHD, AMZN, Reduced Positions: FISV, FB, SHOP, OKTA, MA, AAPL,

FISV, FB, SHOP, OKTA, MA, AAPL, Sold Out: ADBE, PYPL, SE, CRWD, FVRR,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Night Owl Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Night Owl Capital Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $492 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Night Owl Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/night+owl+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 189,619 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,782 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Aon PLC (AON) - 168,092 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,667 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.38% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 57,395 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2626.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 146.12%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.824100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 248,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 87.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $177.3, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $90.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 48,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.