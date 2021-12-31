Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Cadence Bank

New Purchases: IUSB, IEMG, IEFA, EEM, LXPPC.PFD, DLTR, CADE, CADE, BSJN, MDY, UCBI, VCR, ATO, DEO, FDX, FVD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc owns 250 stocks with a total value of $618 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+albertson+miller+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 450,969 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,023 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 137,917 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 530.05% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 39,363 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,041 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 138,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc initiated holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The purchase prices were between $59.35 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $62.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 530.05%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.250800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 137,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 414.29%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.165600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 11,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 187.37%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.881700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 263.48%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc added to a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 125,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $397.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Patton Albertson Miller Group, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.