Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: SPY, SPEM, GSIE, IWB, IJK, TFI, GSLC, IJJ, SRLN, FNDX, SPLG, SHM, LQD, SCHA, VGT, IVW, VMBS, IVE, USMV, IEF, SCHM, IVT, EFA, BSCM, BSCN, IYR, SCHF, SCHZ, PANW, HYD, IEI, IQLT, SCHJ, SCZ, SPSB, FIS, EL, IMKTA, BKNG, VMI, IRT, ANET, DGRW, IXJ, MINT, PFF, SHY, ALGN, ALL, ARTNA, CCF, DXCM, RE, ICE, POOL, SYK, TSCO, UCTT, RMT, BTO, ULTA, ACWV, BSJM, BSJN, EFAV, GHYB, JHML, RYH, SHYG, VIGI, VO, AMD, IEP, BSX, CCMP, CP, CNC, CERN, C, CMC, STZ, DEO, EOG, ECL, EA, FFIN, GS, HAS, LRCX, SPGI, MET, ORI, PSA, TTE, TRMB, TDG, HIO, ADX, EMF, TEL, LULU, GDO, FLT, FBHS, NCLH, VOYA, GXO, AGGY, BSCP, CGW, DFAU, EEM, FBCG, FTEC, GIGB, IBB, ICF, ICVT, SCHD, SCHE, SMMD, TLH, XBTF, XME, CB, AGCO, AFL, LNT, ADI, BG, CE, DUK, JCI, SNT, MFC, NWLI, TJX, TD, UMC, VRTX, XEL, CMG, SMFG, LYB, MPLX, CGC, ZEN, NTLA, SKLZ, BSCO, HDV, HYG, IUSG, IVOO, KRBN, REMX, SMMV, STIP, XLU, BKCC, DKNG,
- Added Positions: QUAL, XLRE, MSFT, DXJ, XLV, IVV, VEA, ESGU, IWM, IWR, MUB, GOVT, XLE, IJH, VBTX, JPST, GOOG, EFV, IEFA, RSP, EFG, IUSB, AMZN, IJR, SPHD, FB, CBTX, IJT, FLOT, VWO, VYM, NVDA, AVGO, IJS, VLUE, AMGN, DIS, V, FVD, IXN, MTUM, XLY, XSOE, CSX, JPM, ACCD, AGG, FALN, IEUR, ITOT, SCHP, TIP, ACN, CVS, CVX, CSCO, LLY, JNJ, PG, CRM, DGRO, DOL, HEZU, IXG, VCSH, BA, GOOGL, HD, MDLZ, MS, PEP, UNH, BX, NOW, STEM, IYW, XLB, MMM, BLK, KO, COP, DHR, ETN, NEE, IBM, LMT, MDT, MRK, NFLX, NKE, NVS, QCOM, TMO, UL, UNP, UPS, RTX, VLO, NXPI, ABBV, BBJP, BSV, COMT, CWB, ESGE, QQQ, XLP, ATVI, ADBE, APD, AMT, BAC, BTI, CTSH, CMCSA, CCI, EPD, HON, INTC, IFF, LOW, MCD, MSI, PRPH, SBUX, TGT, NS, WMB, MA, KMI, MPC, PSX, AKTS, CFMS, PYPL, UBER, ABNB, ARKK, IYE, PGX, USHY, VDE, VHT, XLF, PLD, ABT, NLY, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BDX, BBY, CHRW, ELY, GLW, COST, DVN, DD, EQIX, FDX, IT, HAL, HPQ, ITW, ISRG, MFA, MMC, ORCL, PNC, PAYX, PFE, PRU, O, SNY, STX, SRE, TSM, TXN, RIG, WMT, WM, WEC, IAF, TWO, PM, LAC, IVR, PHYS, WES, ZTS, BSM, SQ, NIO, DOW, LAZR, ACWI, ACWX, AOM, BND, EBND, ISTB, IWD, JEPI, MGK, NOBL, PFXF, SPYD, SVAL, VNQ, VTI, XLC, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IEMG, XLI, VTEB, DRQ, ITM, SUB, SCHR, GLD, SCHO, MLN, IGSB, MBB, IWP, HYMB, FSLY, MRNA, BOND, FPE, T, PHUN, XLK, NTRA, BP, BRK.B, VIG, PICK, XOM, CLTL, HEFA, LUV, NYMT, NVO, RTH, MMP, GE, SGOL, SHV, VCIT, VEU, AON, NEM, NOC, PSLV, RDS.A, SO, GDX, VZ, WBA, WFC, ABCL, ET, SRNE, BUD, ABTX, SSSS,
- Sold Out: VONV, KOMP, BAB, VICR, AI, SLV, DNA, LCID, MSGM, BDSX, PHR, FLDM, FLR, NVTA, TBT, ILMN, FIXD, BDRY, RCL, BLNK, SGFY, PLTR, UP, BLDE, LMRK, F, LGHL, UXIN, KD,
For the details of Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avidian+wealth+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 422,592 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 983,431 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 550,874 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 397,369 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.55%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 872,641 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 37,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 239,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $240.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 142,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 55,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 397,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 225.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 218,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 54.39%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $289.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 58,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 115,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 145.50%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 155,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1578.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 101,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32.Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $32.83.Sold Out: Vicor Corp (VICR)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vicor Corp. The sale prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.Sold Out: Biodesix Inc (BDSX)
Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Biodesix Inc. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $6.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC. Also check out:
1. Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC keeps buying