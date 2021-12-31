Whalerock Point Partners, Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

- New Purchases: ANET, AMD, MTD, PANW, AMP, D, MRVL, NVS, RSG, ROST, MMTIF,
- Added Positions: PYPL, DIS, MSFT, BAC, XLC, AMZN, TWLO, PM, XOM, JPM, XLY, XLV, CVX, V, MA, RTX, JNJ, XLK, BRK.B, PEP, PRU, HON, ABBV, TSLA, XLP, UNP, TXN, TGT, TJX, CRM, PG, PFE, EL, MRK, MCD, BA, NEE, CVS, VWO, VTI, SPY, IWM, CSCO, CLX, DUK, MU,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, FB, VZ, T, AMGN, BMY, FTEC, CARR,
- Sold Out: CRL, DD, YUMC, DOW,
For the details of WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whalerock+point+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,948 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,981 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,949 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Visa Inc (V) - 46,454 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,372 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $489.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 394 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1411.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 222.10%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 124.33%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $160.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying