Whalerock Point Partners, Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whalerock Point Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Whalerock Point Partners, Llc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,948 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,981 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,949 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Visa Inc (V) - 46,454 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,372 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $489.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1411.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 222.10%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 124.33%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $160.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.