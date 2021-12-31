Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, NRG Energy Inc, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, Sells Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exch

New Purchases: NRG, CI, DLTR, KIM, AVGO, JNPR, PH, MO, GE, IR, AEP, IJK, PHO, PEG, PSA, WPC,

MINT, SHYD, MU, PDBC, AGG, F, LH, FLOT, TTE, SHM, T, STIP, IBM, VCSH, VZ, IGSB, C, CSCO, JPM, EFA, SJNK, SO, AMZN, PFE, ORCL, VBR, NTAP, SNA, TMO, MCK, AFL, SMB, IJH, IJR, CTAS, DGS, EEM, HPQ, CVX, DEM, UNH, URI, UAL, USB, ADI, SJM, CRM, RTX, AJG, NUE, NOC, NKE, MS, LKQ, LEN, K, KLAC, INTU, FITB, ED, Reduced Positions: MDIV, TIP, RDS.A, MRK, CAJ, KR, ISRG, VTV, NEE, FB, M, SLV, SPY, TFC, HYD, VUG, FPE, DVY, GSK, JNJ, USMV, PSX, GOOGL, MSFT, PEP, PG, KMB, HD, MRO, WHR, CAT, NSC, PM, PYPL, QCOM, BA, GLD, SYF, SWKS, AMGN, TRMK, ABBV, AMAT, VTI, VOT, VV, WMT, DIS, INFY, MCD, IVV, FTSM, IAU, FV, SHY, HDV, INTC, BKLN, KO, MA, VCIT, COP, MKC, WFC, WEC, REM, IYF, PAYC, IP, ABT, TLT, DG, ALL, PFF, CPSI, MMM, SDY, CMCSA, LMT, RF, LYB,

Jackson, MS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, NRG Energy Inc, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, Cigna Corp, Micron Technology Inc, sells Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, , Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department. As of 2021Q4, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 256 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 304,025 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 289,638 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 430,008 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) - 1,820,418 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 143,789 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 149,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $574.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.509000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.073600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 224,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 213.22%. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.090700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 331,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 728.13%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,018,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 169,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 328,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $89.29.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49.