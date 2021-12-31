Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, NRG Energy Inc, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, Sells Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exch

- New Purchases: NRG, CI, DLTR, KIM, AVGO, JNPR, PH, MO, GE, IR, AEP, IJK, PHO, PEG, PSA, WPC,
- Added Positions: MINT, SHYD, MU, PDBC, AGG, F, LH, FLOT, TTE, SHM, T, STIP, IBM, VCSH, VZ, IGSB, C, CSCO, JPM, EFA, SJNK, SO, AMZN, PFE, ORCL, VBR, NTAP, SNA, TMO, MCK, AFL, SMB, IJH, IJR, CTAS, DGS, EEM, HPQ, CVX, DEM, UNH, URI, UAL, USB, ADI, SJM, CRM, RTX, AJG, NUE, NOC, NKE, MS, LKQ, LEN, K, KLAC, INTU, FITB, ED,
- Reduced Positions: MDIV, TIP, RDS.A, MRK, CAJ, KR, ISRG, VTV, NEE, FB, M, SLV, SPY, TFC, HYD, VUG, FPE, DVY, GSK, JNJ, USMV, PSX, GOOGL, MSFT, PEP, PG, KMB, HD, MRO, WHR, CAT, NSC, PM, PYPL, QCOM, BA, GLD, SYF, SWKS, AMGN, TRMK, ABBV, AMAT, VTI, VOT, VV, WMT, DIS, INFY, MCD, IVV, FTSM, IAU, FV, SHY, HDV, INTC, BKLN, KO, MA, VCIT, COP, MKC, WFC, WEC, REM, IYF, PAYC, IP, ABT, TLT, DG, ALL, PFF, CPSI, MMM, SDY, CMCSA, LMT, RF, LYB,
- Sold Out: LTPZ, EMN, PCAR, DISH, KD, HWC, OSTK, MUR, SNY,
For the details of TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustmark+national+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 304,025 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 289,638 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 430,008 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) - 1,820,418 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 143,789 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 149,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $141.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $574.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.509000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.073600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 224,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 213.22%. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.090700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 331,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 728.13%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,018,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 169,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 328,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $89.29.Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44.Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT. Also check out:
1. TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs