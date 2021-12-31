Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, , Apple Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc owns 1734 stocks with a total value of $57.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,083,400 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 7,038,200 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,111,900 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 10,572,500 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,750,000 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $753.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $524.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 44,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,111,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 828.18%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 616,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 411.85%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 636,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 704.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,408,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 1835.72%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $344.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 130,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 8567.70%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 493,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.16%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 313,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.