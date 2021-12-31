Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vidler Water Resources Inc, EQT Corp, Sells Viasat Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Antero Resources Corp

- New Purchases: EQT, DNN,
- Added Positions: SGOL, VWTR, SA, ALGT, PHYS, CALM, AAAU,
- Reduced Positions: VSAT, AR, CEIX, EOG, CINR, NEM, GOLD, PDS, NOV, BBCP,
- Sold Out: VSTO, ARLP, MLM, CCJ, OR, SAND, EMX, AM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 26,500 shares, 33.92% of the total portfolio.
- Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 69,500 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
- EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 138,000 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36%
- NOV Inc (NOV) - 825,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 8,500 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio.
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Denison Mines Corp (DNN)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Denison Mines Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $1.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 536.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc by 161.15%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 295,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.657100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81.Sold Out: Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.27.Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9.Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21.Sold Out: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.2.Sold Out: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $7.03, with an estimated average price of $6.26.
