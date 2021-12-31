Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vidler Water Resources Inc, EQT Corp, Sells Viasat Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Antero Resources Corp

New Purchases: EQT, DNN,

EQT, DNN, Added Positions: SGOL, VWTR, SA, ALGT, PHYS, CALM, AAAU,

SGOL, VWTR, SA, ALGT, PHYS, CALM, AAAU, Reduced Positions: VSAT, AR, CEIX, EOG, CINR, NEM, GOLD, PDS, NOV, BBCP,

VSAT, AR, CEIX, EOG, CINR, NEM, GOLD, PDS, NOV, BBCP, Sold Out: VSTO, ARLP, MLM, CCJ, OR, SAND, EMX, AM,

Mill Valley, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vidler Water Resources Inc, EQT Corp, Seabridge Gold Inc, Denison Mines Corp, sells Viasat Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Alliance Resource Partners LP, Martin Marietta Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 26,500 shares, 33.92% of the total portfolio. Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 69,500 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 138,000 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36% NOV Inc (NOV) - 825,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 8,500 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Denison Mines Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $1.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 536.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc by 161.15%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 295,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.657100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.2.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $7.03, with an estimated average price of $6.26.