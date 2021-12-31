Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sweetgreen Inc, Sells Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA

New Purchases: S, S, SG,

S, S, SG, Added Positions: DNA, CHK,

DNA, CHK, Reduced Positions: FYBR, AMBP, ZY,

FYBR, AMBP, ZY, Sold Out: GDP, ACT, ACT, OCDX, ARD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sweetgreen Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Zymergen Inc, Enact Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) - 69,158,354 shares, 29.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% SentinelOne Inc (S) - 9,867,053 shares, 25.23% of the total portfolio. New Position SentinelOne Inc (S) - 9,867,053 shares, 25.23% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. Sweetgreen Inc (SG) - 5,395,227 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.23%. The holding were 9,867,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $23.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 5,395,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 225,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Enact Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.