Foxhaven Asset Management, LP Buys Visa Inc, Duolingo Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Meta Platforms Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- Added Positions: V, DUOL, HLT, SMAR, AMZN, CPNG, LBRDK, MELI, TWLO, PEGA,
- Reduced Positions: TEAM, FB, INTU,
- Sold Out: ATVI, STNE, MILE,
For the details of Foxhaven Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foxhaven+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,008,097 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.6%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 97,849 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,418,575 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.18%
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 9,625,103 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 1,601,204 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84%
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 90.18%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $223.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,418,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Duolingo Inc by 557.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $90.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 657,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,601,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 41.53%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,434,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: Metromile Inc (MILE)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Metromile Inc. The sale prices were between $2.04 and $3.57, with an estimated average price of $2.83.
