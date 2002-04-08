Gray Promotes Patience Hettrick to Station Manager of its Springfield, Massachusetts, Stations

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (: GTN) today promoted Patience Hettrick to Station Manager of WGGB-TV ABC 40 and WSHM-LD CBS 3 in Springfield, Massachusetts, effective immediately.



Since March 2015, Patience has served as the news director for WGGB-TV and WSHM-LD. She has spent the majority of her career at WFSB CBS 3 in Hartford, Connecticut, including as assistant news director. Patience will retain her news director role in her new position as Station Manager.

In addition to her work in broadcast news, Patience has also been an adjunct professor at Middlesex Community College in Middletown, Connecticut, since 2006. She holds a Master’s degree in education from University of Hartford.

Patience reports to Dana Neves, who today assumes oversight responsibility for the Springfield market in addition to continuing as General Manager of WFSB in Hartford.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.

# # #

Attachment