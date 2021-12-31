Anson Funds Management LP Buys SVF Investment Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Compass Pathways PLC, Sells Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Viveon Health Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: BCSAU, MEIP, BABA, MOS, HOOD, BTCM, TCN, MPAC, ALLK, MBSC, SWCH, DNA, CIT, COLD, FB, ACAD, AMRN, C, TXT, AMAT, DSAQ, SGIIU, EOCW, PK, RCI, VICI, WFC, MA, PPG, CAE, FSTX, HTAQ.U, IOACU, DRAY, FLYA, ACRO, HCNE, OLPX, BRD.U, CRVS, NNDM, ZINGU, ICNC, TSM, BMO, EQIX, LEN, ENER, ASTL, ARCK, SWET, HZON, MTVC.U, NCACU, NSTB, ONYX, SANBU, SEAH, SKT, THACU, TPGY, LIZI, OPFI, CGC, CRTX, CURI, CURI, AYRO, CIIG, CTSO, DSS, HIVE, MRIN, NXTC, PHYT.U, SHQA, TOACU, GNPX, MICT, NOVN, SPIR, XOS, AVIR, BPACU, CODX, DMAC, ENG, FTVI, GLTO, HCVI, LSF, LTRN, ORTX, PMCB, ROSE, TANH, TCRR, XNET, ASMB, BCEL, AHPA, CALA, CRDF, ELOX, GRVY, ITRM, ONTX, PROF, ATY, AIRG, BLUE, CRON, EMKR, FBRX, MNOV, STIM, OESX, RVP, SMTI, SVM, TNXP, VVOS, YTRA, AMSC, BHAT, BRAG, CASI, CLRO, CNDB, DRRX, NETI, FREQ, FTEK, GNSS, GLBS, GOGN, IMPL, SEED, OVID, VMD, WPRT, WKEY, ADVM, APT, CLBS, DLPN, GTBP, IMMR, IDN, LCI, NXPL, SHPW,
- Added Positions: SVFA, CCVI, CMPS, PSTH, ROSS, FR, PNM, SJR, SPG, BAM, AIRC, CRHC, SU, GOOG, TRP, ENB, WSR, CDR, SPWH, SV,
- Reduced Positions: HOV, GNLN, FPAC, FPAC, CFFE, AJRD, INKA, GOLD, VGII, ARBG, BRLI, STAR, PRPB, AMT, HCCC, ADER, CONE, CFIV, NTR, ESS, INFO, TJX, XLNX, VNET, TCAC, APTS, BRK.B, BHP, TMKR, NUAN, GRP.U, STT, PLYM,
- Sold Out: RTPY, VHAQ, MBAC, XOG, CLAS, BSN, TACA, GATO, SNRH, MGI, ETAC, LCA, LCA, SCR, TIXT, HIGA, DDMX, DDMX, CPSR, SCOA, AVB, GLAQ, FCAX, VII, O, TEKK, SBEA, SYF, SVFAU, MCHP, GSK, HHC, TINV, NRZ, DSAQ.U, EPWR, TD, EOCW.U, ENDP, MFC, GPAC, MON, BNS, URI, VQS, ADOC, BREZ, LEGO, ADI, CVS, NTST, SWETU, ESM, FCX, UBS, GS, SLB, HCNEU, DRAYU, ACRO.U, FLYA.U, CRM, BAC, BDX, HLAH, AEAC, ENVI, ENVI, TMTS, DSAC, PAQC, KLAQ, SLCR, APGB, CSCW, ARD, HCAQ, PBCT, PGRE, FLUX, MACQ, EJFA, SHQAU, CIIGU, TRIL, XHR, VBNK, FTVIU, CXP, ACR, SVOK, AHPAU, AHPAU, RKLY, NXTD, STMP, DGNU, KDMN, EGLX, CLVR, CND, OSG, GROY, TPGS, MMAT,
For the details of Anson Funds Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anson+funds+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Anson Funds Management LP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 205,000 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 2,144,917 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.50%
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 3,611,494 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
- GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 3,268,543 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
- Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp (EQD) - 2,969,179 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
Anson Funds Management LP initiated holding in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 905,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)
Anson Funds Management LP initiated holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,796,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Anson Funds Management LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Anson Funds Management LP initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Anson Funds Management LP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.010500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BIT Mining Ltd (BTCM)
Anson Funds Management LP initiated holding in BIT Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.735200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 880,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SVF Investment Corp (SVFA)
Anson Funds Management LP added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 164.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,352,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI)
Anson Funds Management LP added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 135.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,865,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)
Anson Funds Management LP added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 419.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $31.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 579,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ross Acquisition Corp II (ROSS)
Anson Funds Management LP added to a holding in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,319,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Anson Funds Management LP added to a holding in PNM Resources Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Anson Funds Management LP added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 98.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Anson Funds Management LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Viveon Health Acquisition Corp (VHAQ)
Anson Funds Management LP sold out a holding in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC)
Anson Funds Management LP sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Class Acceleration Corp (CLAS)
Anson Funds Management LP sold out a holding in Class Acceleration Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.74.Sold Out: (XOG)
Anson Funds Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)
Anson Funds Management LP sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Reduced: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)
Anson Funds Management LP reduced to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 62.68%. The sale prices were between $81.63 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $98.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Anson Funds Management LP still held 100,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN)
Anson Funds Management LP reduced to a holding in Greenlane Holdings Inc by 99.58%. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $2.42, with an estimated average price of $1.57. The stock is now traded at around $0.582900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Anson Funds Management LP still held 22,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: CF Acquisition Corp VIII (CFFE)
Anson Funds Management LP reduced to a holding in CF Acquisition Corp VIII by 74.46%. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Anson Funds Management LP still held 200,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Anson Funds Management LP reduced to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 83.02%. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Anson Funds Management LP still held 26,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: KludeIn I Acquisition Corp (INKA)
Anson Funds Management LP reduced to a holding in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp by 49.57%. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Anson Funds Management LP still held 508,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Anson Funds Management LP reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 43.39%. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $23.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Anson Funds Management LP still held 326,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Anson Funds Management LP. Also check out:
1. Anson Funds Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Anson Funds Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Anson Funds Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Anson Funds Management LP keeps buying