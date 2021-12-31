Melvin Capital Management LP Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Coty Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Snap Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: UBER, AAP, MRVL, LOW, MNST, GNRC, AMPL, HTZ, CELH, TTWO, OPEN, CSGP,
- Added Positions: LYV, COTY, TEAM, IAA, ALGN, BBWI, DDOG, WMG, EFX, OLPX, CRL, BILL, SEAS, FND, PAGS, BURL, NOW, TXRH, DASH, DT, HLT, MAR, H, MSFT, LH, ASML, RACE,
- Reduced Positions: SNAP, SNOW, FB, AMZN, AFRM, EXPE, SIG, DPZ, IT,
- Sold Out: MA, SE, SQ, GOOGL, BKNG, MCD, VSCO, FICO, PLAN, TWTR, PVH, USFD, ATVI, DRI, TJX, TRU, VMEO, VAC, MLM, ANF, NKE, ONON, PZZA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Melvin Capital Management LP
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) - 9,800,000 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.02%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.38%
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 10,200,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.65%
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 4,477,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 3,725,000 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 7,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $218.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,142,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $220.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $295.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 64.02%. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 9,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coty Inc (COTY)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 42,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $302.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IAA Inc (IAA)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in IAA Inc by 93.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 9,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 115.52%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $496.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.
