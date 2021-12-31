Fort, L.p. Buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, , Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: LPX, TPX, WH, NOC, CHH, TSN, KLAC, LSXMK, AMAT, ABM, CRVL, EW, LBTYK, ASGN, FCN, MIDD, KAI, FIX, BRC, AJRD, GHC, LKQ, CSL, NVT, NVR, FOXA, NXST, BSX, VGR,

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Bio-Techne Corp, , Eli Lilly and Co, National Beverage Corp, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Fort, L.p. owns 288 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 16,396 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 35,604 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 6,564 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 3,036 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 4,800 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68%

Fort, L.p. initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. initiated holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.08 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $143.97. The stock is now traded at around $143.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $392.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 85.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 82.71%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $304.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. added to a holding in AECOM by 86.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $72.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 103.36%. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $102.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Fort, L.p. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Fort, L.p. sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $54.35.

Fort, L.p. sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28.

Fort, L.p. sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $266.41 and $303.29, with an estimated average price of $285.15.

Fort, L.p. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.