Ashe Capital Management, LP Buys Zillow Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, JFrog, Liberty Broadband Corp

For the details of Ashe Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashe+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ashe Capital Management, LP
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 5,851,525 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio.
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 1,355,279 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio.
- AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 1,975,577 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 919,156 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 12,396,561 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.
Ashe Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 1,264,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Ashe Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.600800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 188,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Ashe Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Ashe Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92.
