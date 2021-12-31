Ashe Capital Management, LP Buys Zillow Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, JFrog, Liberty Broadband Corp

New Purchases: Z, ZG,

Z, ZG, Reduced Positions: LBRDK, LBRDA,

LBRDK, LBRDA, Sold Out: CDAY, FROG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, sells Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, JFrog, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashe Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Ashe Capital Management, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ashe Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashe+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 5,851,525 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 1,355,279 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 1,975,577 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 919,156 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26% Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 12,396,561 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.

Ashe Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 1,264,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashe Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.600800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 188,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashe Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49.

Ashe Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92.