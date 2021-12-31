Peak Asset Management, LLC Buys VMware Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Cloudflare Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: MKSI, MCD, ARW, HD, NULV, SLGC,

Louisville, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, Arrow Electronics Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Cloudflare Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Peak Asset Management, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,206 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,633 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 39,537 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,095 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 53,976 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $149.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $345.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.696500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SomaLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 77,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.49.

Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.

Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.