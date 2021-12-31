Peak Asset Management, LLC Buys VMware Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Cloudflare Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: MKSI, MCD, ARW, HD, NULV, SLGC,
- Added Positions: VMW, SHY, BIL, EMR, VB, SYK, BMY, V, PJP, VO, BDX, CSCO, RSP, AMJ, BCX, VOO, SDY, KMI, SLB, JNJ, BSV, VEA, MTUM, IYR, DVY, XOM, MRK, MDLZ, VZ, FB,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, NET, MSFT, AAPL, AGG, TIP, SPY, MDY, SCHO, IWM, ORCL, GOOGL, SCHZ, EEM, IEF, CVX, UNH, UNP, TMO, GLNG, WWW, ACN, GOOG, RSG, VLUE, IVV, ICE, EW, COST, PGR, ORLY, DWX, EFA, HON, DLR, VTI, ZTS, CHD, APH,
- Sold Out: VNLA, IEI, KD,
For the details of Peak Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peak+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Peak Asset Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,206 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,633 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 39,537 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,095 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 53,976 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $149.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $345.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.696500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SomaLogic Inc (SLGC)
Peak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SomaLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 77,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
Peak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.49.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Peak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Peak Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Peak Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peak Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peak Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peak Asset Management, LLC keeps buying