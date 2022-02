NewEdge Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells PPG Industries Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewEdge Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NewEdge Advisors, LLC owns 1627 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,320,578 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.64% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 419,678 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 485,282 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.78% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 307,313 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 281,332 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.20%

NewEdge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.518800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 720,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 194,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 422,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 420,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FCF International Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $36.8, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 220,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $50.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 161,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 56.64%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,320,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.49%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $434.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 419,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 82.20%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $432.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 281,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.827200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 840,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 485,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 177.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 503,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $109.55.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.