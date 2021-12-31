Endurant Capital Management LP Buys AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi SA, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Icon PLC

- New Purchases: AZN, CRL, CNC, XBI, OCDX, HAE, SRPT, KNSA, ZGNX, GDRX, FATE, RYTM, ICUI, ATRC, PODD, STRO, HRTX, AUPH, VRDN, GOSS, NRIX, GBT, ARAY, TMCI, BHVN, OFIX, CYH, HGEN, SBTX, ANGO, ATNM,
- Added Positions: SNY, LH, ABC, SIBN, XRAY, BDX, SELB, PKI, AZYO, OCUL, AXSM, CI,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, OMI, HUM, VCYT, BIO, PHAS, MTEM, AVTR, AHCO, THC, INSM, IOVA, RCM, ALBO, SYNH, HOLX, PRAX, DRIO, ADAP,
- Sold Out: ABBV, BMY, ICLR, MCK, ATR, RGLS, BLU, MREO, MRVI, ACRS, KRYS, BOLT, ALVR, XENE, PDCO, CYAD, IVC,
For the details of Endurant Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endurant+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Endurant Capital Management LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,900 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio.
- Sanofi SA (SNY) - 424,490 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 674.32%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 65,372 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 247.19%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 324,728 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 767,126 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.80%
Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 324,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $295.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 18,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 70,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 48,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 245,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 73,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 674.32%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 424,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 247.19%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 65,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 436.64%. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 115,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)
Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 62.80%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 767,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 184.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 172,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 211.02%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 34,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39.Sold Out: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)
Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.32 and $0.76, with an estimated average price of $0.44.
