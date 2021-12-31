Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Orion Office REIT Inc, Flex, Sells NXP Semiconductors NV, PG&E Corp, Allogene Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: GTXAP.PFD, ONL, FLEX, SEAT, AMPS, AMPS, RXST, ACKIT,

GTXAP.PFD, ONL, FLEX, SEAT, AMPS, AMPS, RXST, ACKIT, Added Positions: JXN, PRVB, GGPI, VELO, XPDI, DCRN, FRSG,

JXN, PRVB, GGPI, VELO, XPDI, DCRN, FRSG, Reduced Positions: NXPI, CC, EQH, WFC, ALLO, TSVT, BLUE,

NXPI, CC, EQH, WFC, ALLO, TSVT, BLUE, Sold Out: PCG, XERS, MRAC, DCRC, LEGO, ATMR, CARS, XOS, MVIS, SVOK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Garrett Motion Inc, Orion Office REIT Inc, Flex, Provention Bio Inc, Gores Guggenheim Inc, sells NXP Semiconductors NV, PG&E Corp, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, 2seventy bio Inc, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sessa Capital IM, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Sessa Capital IM, L.P. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sessa+capital+im%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Chemours Co (CC) - 8,193,436 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7% Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) - 4,759,038 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 3,611,427 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,050,210 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27% Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 16,592,384 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 16,592,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 4,270,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,502,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 556,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 466,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 466,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in Provention Bio Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,895,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 400,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.8 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.16.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $9.92.