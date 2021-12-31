VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Yandex NV, NIO Inc, Sells VMware Inc, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Yandex NV, NIO Inc, SVF Investment Corp, Software Acquisition Group Inc III, sells VMware Inc, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, FTS International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Advisory Services Ltd. As of 2021Q4, VR Advisory Services Ltd owns 69 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,470,333 shares, 26.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,507,089 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 644,196 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) - 3,431,181 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 2,137,108 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 572,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 383,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 261,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 170.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 127,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 182,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.89.

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $10.44.

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.07.