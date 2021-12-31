VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Yandex NV, NIO Inc, Sells VMware Inc, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: TWLV, NIO, SVFA, SWAGU, PRBM.U, HZON, CLAA, ROSS, IPOF, DTOC, GLBL, GLBL,
- Added Positions: YNDX, PANL, SBLK, EURN, TPGY,
- Reduced Positions: CF, FTSI, FE,
- Sold Out: VMW, TWLVU, DBDR, GGMCU, EJFAU, GAPA.U, WARR.U, IPVIU, PSAGU, CLBR.U, FACT.U, CLAA.U, PTOCU, ATSPU, ROSS.U, GLBLU, DTOCU, VST, AAL, GXIIU, BRPM,
These are the top 5 holdings of VR Advisory Services Ltd
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,470,333 shares, 26.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
- Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,507,089 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 644,196 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) - 3,431,181 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 2,137,108 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 572,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp (SVFA)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 383,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Software Acquisition Group Inc III (SWAGU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 261,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 170.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 127,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 182,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.89.Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMCU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $10.44.Sold Out: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.07.
