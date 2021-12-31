Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Buys Planet Labs PBC

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Founders Fund IV Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Planet Labs PBC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Fund IV Management, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: PL,
For the details of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+iv+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC
- Planet Labs PBC (PL) - 2,038,909 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Founders Fund IV Management, LLC initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.229200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 2,038,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Fund IV Management, LLC keeps buying