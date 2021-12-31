Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Buys Planet Labs PBC

New Purchases: PL,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Planet Labs PBC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+iv+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Planet Labs PBC (PL) - 2,038,909 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Founders Fund IV Management, LLC initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.229200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 2,038,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.