Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Tower Semiconductor, Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Mosaic Co, Sells Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Ciena Corp

- New Purchases: MOS, CTV, KIND, BRZE, SEDG, DT, CSCO, IBM, V, ORCL, GTLB, KWEB, UDMY,
- Added Positions: TSEM, PANW, PLTK, EB, EA, RDWR, TBLA, TBLA, AAC, RBLX, ZIM,
- Reduced Positions: CIEN, CYBR, WMG, NDAC, NXPI, FORG,
- Sold Out: JAMF, JAMF, FIVN, TEVA, ARKO, RIGL, ONTF, IACB, PING, PAYO, SMWB, NRDY, VRNS, BTAQ, XPOA, COLI, NMMC, ZWRKU, DLCA, CPUH, AGC, APSG,
For the details of Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ion+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ion Asset Management Ltd.
- CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 707,319 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.58%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,455,026 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 180,000 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.70%
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 1,899,669 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 280.43%
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 676,115 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.51%
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.010500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 1,126,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovid Corp (CTV)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 3,620,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,203,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Braze Inc (BRZE)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 280.43%. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 1,899,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 87.70%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $486.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Playtika Holding Corp by 2604.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.44 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 2,396,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 242.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $129.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.Sold Out: ARKO Corp (ARKO)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in ARKO Corp. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.57.Sold Out: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.57, with an estimated average price of $3.01.
