Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Tower Semiconductor, Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Mosaic Co, Sells Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Ciena Corp

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tower Semiconductor, Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Mosaic Co, Playtika Holding Corp, Innovid Corp, sells Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Ciena Corp, CyberArk Software, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ion Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Ion Asset Management Ltd. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $787 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 707,319 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.58% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,455,026 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 180,000 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.70% Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 1,899,669 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 280.43% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 676,115 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.51%

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.010500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 1,126,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 3,620,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,203,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 280.43%. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 1,899,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 87.70%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $486.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Playtika Holding Corp by 2604.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.44 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 2,396,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 242.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $129.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in ARKO Corp. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.57, with an estimated average price of $3.01.