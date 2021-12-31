Sawtooth Solutions, LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF

New Purchases: VPL, IYW, EVTC, BX, KKR, CG, SPTM, PSJ, IOO, IWF, ALLY, ANET, TECH, VRSN, VRTX, XLNX, AZO, KEYS, DGRO, VT, STZ, DHI, LH, TT, LNT, BK, CNC, SCHG, CTAS, IHI, EFX, PLTR, CDAY, FDS, CDK, FAST, PSA, MGM, APTV, FRC, NXPI, MSM, AWK, MANH, MCHP, WPC, MSI, PXD, STT, PCG, AWH,

VOO, IVV, NUAG, SPY, VBR, XLK, QQQ, SPEM, SPAB, SPIP, VEA, SPTL, VWO, AGG, VZ, VIG, SPYG, TIP, XLF, GGG, IRM, IUSB, D, AMCR, SO, PRU, KMB, GIS, IVLU, DUK, EFA, VONG, BSV, BNDX, MDYV, IVOG, ISTB, DRI, Sold Out: FISR, BOND, SPHD, XLSR, IWM, SPDW, SPSM, FRTY, SPLB, SCZ, XLY, PDBC, SRLN, FIXD, SPMD, EBND, PFF, BIL, IAU, SPLG, FVD, GWX, HYG, ACWV, FEU, IWO, MTUM, QUAL, ED, LKQ, SKY, INMD, UPST, IGSB, LMBS, GNRC, IEF, LIT, VMBS, VSS, CROX, SE, DFAC, MBB, CHKP, CLH, GPK, PPL, PNW, BERY, ICLR, BND, HYS, IWC, IXUS, TLT, CAG, IPG, JNPR, MMS, OMC, WMB, ICFI, CELH, KMI, KHC, Z, HPE, ATKR, IGIB, FLOT, FTSL, IWY, RISN, RVNU, AAP, HCKT, AGX, CBZ, CAH, PRDO, CENT, DSPG, EIX, EQR, FNF, PEAK, HUBG, SNEX, IP, JOUT, K, KNX, LEG, MGIC, NRG, NWL, NI, ORI, PNFP, RMBS, SAFM, SMP, XPER, UTHR, INT, FRHC, PERI, WU, III, SNAP, MYFW, BILL, BNL, ASAN, TASK, DFAX, FAAR, FTA, GLD, IBD, SECT, AES, CHE, DVAX, EXPE, PRFT, SKX, ACHC, PSX, FBK, IIPR, ZS, SWAV, CRWD, LSPD, NET, SITM, FDT, FMF, IEI, IVOL, JNK, LQD, RDVY, SJNK, SPIB, SPTI, XLI, HES, BIIB, MKC, RUSHA, WAL, LDOS, UI, DFUS, FTC, MNA, NEAR, SCHZ, VGLT, XLB, BBVA, OSUR, SCS, SDS, ITUB, ABEV, DHT, ELOX, ATHX, SLVM, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC owns 457 stocks with a total value of $896 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 815,930 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,534 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,776 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,214 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,344 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.54%

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.99 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.080900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 815,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 93.72%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 224,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 94.71%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 114,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3029.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 242.62%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 83,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2625.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF. The sale prices were between $30.64 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $30.95.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $44.26.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.