Sawtooth Solutions, LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF

Investment company Sawtooth Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sawtooth Solutions, LLC owns 457 stocks with a total value of $896 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sawtooth Solutions, LLC
  1. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 815,930 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.80%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,534 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.72%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,776 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,214 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.79%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,344 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.54%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.99 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.080900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 815,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 93.72%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 224,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 94.71%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 114,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3029.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 242.62%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 83,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2625.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF. The sale prices were between $30.64 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $30.95.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.

Sold Out: SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $44.26.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sawtooth Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.



